UMass cruises to Hockey East Championship game with 5-2 win over Providence – Massachusetts Daily Collegian

Bobby Trivigno ends with three points for the second game in a row

The Massachusetts hockey team took a 5-2 victory over Providence in the semi-finals of the Hockey East Tournament on Wednesday, earning a spot in the final and a chance to win the first HEA championship in program history.

In the previous meeting between No. 3 seeded UMass (15-5-4, 15-5-4 HEA) and the No. 5 seeded Friars (11-9-5, 11-9-5 HEA), the Minutemen were in stands to run away with an 8-1 win, but on his way to the semifinals, head coach Greg Carvel expected a match more like their first two encounters, which ended in 0-0 and 1-1 draw.

The product on Wednesday was slightly in the middle. UMass never completely walked away with the score until the closing stages, but found the back of the net early and often enough to stay in control for most of the 60 minutes.

It’s been a crazy year, I’m so proud of our kids, they played a great playoff game tonight, Carvel said. The kids played hard, they played well, they played hockey well and deserved to win.

Josh Lopina got the action just 52 seconds after the game, put his stick on the puck in front of the crease and passed Providence goalkeeper Jaxson Stauber, earning the first goal of the evening.

But the Friars responded quickly with their own goals, taking all the momentum the Minutemen had in the first minute.

But before the first period drew to a close, Zac Jones tore a shot off the blue line that found its way into the net, making it 2-2 in the evening.

We were not phased, assistant captain Bobby Trivigno said of the deficit in the first period. We’ve been in situations like this before and we’ve just stayed on track because if we play like we know how to play and stick to the game plan, it comes to us.

In an eerily similar fashion to UMass’ quarter-final win over Northeastern, Trivigno earned an assist on each of the game’s first two goals on Wednesday, then dialed his own number for the third. This time, his goal turned a draw into a lead, and one that the Minutemen never lost.

The majority of UMass control of the game came from the backend. After Filip Lindberg missed the first two goals, the Minutemen defense gathered around him and kept the scoring chances very low. That made the junior goalkeeper’s job much easier for the past 40 minutes.

Outside of defense, the bottom two front lines have been ramped up in the crunch time of the playoff games, providing shifts in momentum as well as some goals.

Against the Huskies, it was senior Philip Lagunov who rose to the occasion and provided the dagger. And on Wednesday night against the Friars, it was fellow senior George Mika who called his own number extending the UMass lead at a pivotal moment helping to secure a win.

That’s a huge goal, it was a one-goal game and there are eight minutes to go when he scored, that was a backbreaker, Carvel said of the fourth line center. That was one of the bigger goals this year, I’m happy for George.

Mikas’s goal accounted for all but the final score as Marc Del Gaizo launched into an empty net for good measure, sending the Minutemen to their first championship game since 2004.

And UMass will face a known foe and state rival in UMass Lowell, who won three consecutive playoff games, including back-to-back road wins at No. 2 Boston University and No. 1 Boston College.

What a great opportunity for both schools, Carvel said. We were going to try to do something we’ve never done before, and that’s fun.

The Minutemen will remain on the home ice and will compete for their first HEA Championship at the Mullins Center on Saturday. The puck drop is set at 7 p.m.

