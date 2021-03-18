Sports
UMass cruises to Hockey East Championship game with 5-2 win over Providence – Massachusetts Daily Collegian
Bobby Trivigno ends with three points for the second game in a row
The Massachusetts hockey team took a 5-2 victory over Providence in the semi-finals of the Hockey East Tournament on Wednesday, earning a spot in the final and a chance to win the first HEA championship in program history.
In the previous meeting between No. 3 seeded UMass (15-5-4, 15-5-4 HEA) and the No. 5 seeded Friars (11-9-5, 11-9-5 HEA), the Minutemen were in stands to run away with an 8-1 win, but on his way to the semifinals, head coach Greg Carvel expected a match more like their first two encounters, which ended in 0-0 and 1-1 draw.
The product on Wednesday was slightly in the middle. UMass never completely walked away with the score until the closing stages, but found the back of the net early and often enough to stay in control for most of the 60 minutes.
It’s been a crazy year, I’m so proud of our kids, they played a great playoff game tonight, Carvel said. The kids played hard, they played well, they played hockey well and deserved to win.
Josh Lopina got the action just 52 seconds after the game, put his stick on the puck in front of the crease and passed Providence goalkeeper Jaxson Stauber, earning the first goal of the evening.
But the Friars responded quickly with their own goals, taking all the momentum the Minutemen had in the first minute.
But before the first period drew to a close, Zac Jones tore a shot off the blue line that found its way into the net, making it 2-2 in the evening.
We were not phased, assistant captain Bobby Trivigno said of the deficit in the first period. We’ve been in situations like this before and we’ve just stayed on track because if we play like we know how to play and stick to the game plan, it comes to us.
In an eerily similar fashion to UMass’ quarter-final win over Northeastern, Trivigno earned an assist on each of the game’s first two goals on Wednesday, then dialed his own number for the third. This time, his goal turned a draw into a lead, and one that the Minutemen never lost.
The majority of UMass control of the game came from the backend. After Filip Lindberg missed the first two goals, the Minutemen defense gathered around him and kept the scoring chances very low. That made the junior goalkeeper’s job much easier for the past 40 minutes.
Outside of defense, the bottom two front lines have been ramped up in the crunch time of the playoff games, providing shifts in momentum as well as some goals.
Against the Huskies, it was senior Philip Lagunov who rose to the occasion and provided the dagger. And on Wednesday night against the Friars, it was fellow senior George Mika who called his own number extending the UMass lead at a pivotal moment helping to secure a win.
That’s a huge goal, it was a one-goal game and there are eight minutes to go when he scored, that was a backbreaker, Carvel said of the fourth line center. That was one of the bigger goals this year, I’m happy for George.
Mikas’s goal accounted for all but the final score as Marc Del Gaizo launched into an empty net for good measure, sending the Minutemen to their first championship game since 2004.
And UMass will face a known foe and state rival in UMass Lowell, who won three consecutive playoff games, including back-to-back road wins at No. 2 Boston University and No. 1 Boston College.
What a great opportunity for both schools, Carvel said. We were going to try to do something we’ve never done before, and that’s fun.
The Minutemen will remain on the home ice and will compete for their first HEA Championship at the Mullins Center on Saturday. The puck drop is set at 7 p.m.
Colin McCarthy can be reached at [email protected]Follow him on Twitter @colinmccarth_DC.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]