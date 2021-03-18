The joys of kayaking around Lough Ramor





I was once described as notional. Not sure if this hiberno-English sounding phrase is even a legit word spell checker says no but I heard it and used it myself so I say yes but I liked it anyway. Over the years I have worn the description as a badge of honor. There have been many passing fads. Some, like golf, have passed. Others, like table tennis, come and go. Last summer I played a lot with table tennis. I was given a table and started playing games against my friend, who introduced himself as some kind of prince of the paddle. In the end, my interest hissed a bit. Competition was too limited. I only played against two others and I soon realized that the three of us were world class or average. It was impossible to tell. The beauty and horror, depending on whether you were on the receiving end or not from such a small pool of competitors, was that one of us would learn a new shot, for example, or a nice service, either copied from YouTube or improvised on the spot and it would turn out to be a game changer. It would take the others weeks to catch up. With the lockdown and cold weather, my ping pong career was put on hold, although I’m sure the table will come out again in the next month or so. My latest craze is kayaking. In January, I bought two kayaks online on a whim. They were supplied by a Waterford company. I planned to buy one, but wisely realized afterwards that unless I had a companion with me on the water, I would get bored of it quickly. So I bought two, a big company for a skinflint like myself. The day they arrived I was dizzy with excitement. I went to the lake and found it frozen. It doesn’t matter, I left, crunching through the ice like Shackleton. Before this latest craze, my kayaking experience was limited to a few tries on my vacation. Regular readers will not be surprised to know that now, having been there half a dozen times, I am something of an authority on this hobby. I study the wind charts and know my knots from my meter per second ratio. Where I was once an expert on porter and star bars, I now know my port side from my starboard side and everything in between. My kayaks are sit-on, which means you get wet. There is no way around this. I bought protective clothing that claimed on the packaging to be 100 pieces waterproof. Was this false advertising? Probably not technically. The clothing itself is probably 100 pieces waterproof; that does not mean that the person in them does not get soaked on the skin. Anyway, after dipping my toe in it on that freezing cold day, I literally threw my head into it. Unfortunately, I speak here again literally, as I will come. A week or two after that first outing, I went out with my wife and we started exploring the many picturesque islands. Before that I knew little about Lough Ramor. I watched it every day, but I might as well have watched it on television. And now I was in the middle of it. It was a liberating feeling. What I did know about the lake is that it is kind of a sacred place. A 1920 article in the Breifny Antiquarian Society Journal states that while the present-day city of Virginia, neatly situated on the forested shores of beautiful Lough Ramor, before the 17th century had no features of historical interest since its establishment resulted from the plantation of Ulster, yet Lough Ramor himself and his immediate environs, based on the many references in the older Annals and Manuscripts, seems to have been of great historical importance from the earliest times. The lake is about five miles long and a mile or so wide. There are more than 30 islands, each with its own name. There are Illinakirka Island, Stony Island, Ballaghnea Island, Sloe Island, Scrabby Island and many more with intriguing titles. I now say that I have walked about 10, big and small. I kayaked the length of the lake, stopping randomly here and there to explore another island. It’s an exciting break from the norm right now. How is it viewed from the outside, on the islands? Especially quiet. Earlier in this column I wrote about my friend the heron and how he stands motionless on the Blackwater waiting for his lunch. I was surprised to find that on the lake itself you don’t see much, although there are a lot of ducks and swans and what I have learned are black-headed gulls. It all has something magical about it. Dean Swift is said to have completed Gulliver’s Travels while sitting on a pier by the lake. I could empathize when I too was shipwrecked. Down Glanbia I was blinded by a wave and capsized. Luckily I was close enough to shore to get in without incident, but I imagine it must have been a pretty sight to anyone looking down from the office. The islands themselves are beautiful, although there is litter on some of them. Some disgusting people have been out there and left trash behind. And I don’t mean just a little bit, there is enough to fill a few garbage bags on one of the islands, while a few have dilapidated tents and the remains of camp fires. One even had a clothesline. Woodwards Island is arguably the most picturesque island and the island that passing motorists will be familiar with as they pass by on the M3. In the early 19th century, a beautiful brooch was found on the coast nearby. Forged over 1,000 years ago, it belongs to the same era as the Book of Kells. It is now commemorated by a work of art at the junction with the town’s Bailieborough road. Who found it then, God knows; today it is housed in the National Museum of Ireland, although in 2012 it was put on display at the County Museum in Ballyjamesduff for a few days. In 1938, Mrs. J Brady from Lislea told a folklore collector, Maureen OConnell, about Woodwards Island. About 20 perches from the north shore of Lough Ramor lies what is commonly known as’ Tighes Island ‘or’ Woodworth’s [sic] Island’. There is an elevated causeway that approaches this isolation about 60cm below the water, so it can be reached on foot in dry weather. It is believed that there was once a monastery on the island, the ruins of which still exist. Many stories are told about this ruin. It is said to have been raided by the Danes who came up the Boyne to Navan and reached the island from the Blackwater River. It is also said that thieves from the mainland got access to the monastery by a clever ruse. The retreat was in the center of the island, which is about an acre in size. There was also a cemetery on this island, and corpses from the mainland were left on the coast and taken over by the monks in a boat or burial. The robbers planned to put a living man in a coffin and leave him on the coast to be buried. The coffin was placed in the chapel at night and the alleged corpse escaped from hiding and robbed the monastery while the monks slept. The raiders divided the spoil in a field in Drumaheel, which was to be cursed. There are many such references in the archives and I am sure there are locals with a vast knowledge of the lake and its surroundings. Let us know if you have any folklore or interesting tidbits.

