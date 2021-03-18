Giants signing Kenny Golladay to a major contract would be stupid





The New York Giants are on the hunt for free agent-wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Most Giants fans think this is the player they should spend their free agent money on. Golladay is a 6-foot-4,214-pound wideout that when healthy can be a game-changing presence. The keyword there is healthy. Golladay missed 11 games last year with hamstring and hip problems and is now looking for a substantial contract. The former giant big Tiki Barber advises his old team against taking a risk on Golladay. It’s stupid, but someone’s gonna give [a big contract] to him, said Barber, via NJ Advance MediaHe played five games last year and had one great season. For me, there is not even the question of what the Giants should do with their first round this year. Buy one of them [receivers] and develop it along with the rest of this young offense. Barber is right. Golladay has only played 16 games once in his four-year career with Detroit. It was 2019 when he was named to the Pro Bowl after leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns (11) and averaging 18.3 yards per catch. That’s the Golladay the Giants hope to get. But there is more to drawing Golladay than meets the eye. The Giants third-year quarterback Daniel Jones needs a wide receiver that can use his size as well as the disputed catches. Golladay can do that. Jones throws in tight windows and needs his receivers to hold and fight for football. No one does that better than Golladay. Most receiving yards on disputed catches last season 1. Kenny Golladay 429

2. DeVante Parker 400

3. Mike Williams 384

Julio Jones 380 pic.twitter.com/qIHwSNozHI PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 17, 2020 Gollodays 16.77 yards per reception is also the highest in the NFL since 2017 (min. 150 catches). It will all come down to whether the Giants believe he is healthy and can stay healthy and, of course, how much it will cost them. Related Report: Giants, Kenny Golladay Share ‘Mutual Interest’ Markus Golden: Giant experience ‘rubbed me the wrong way’ Giants agree to WR John Ross terms: contract details







