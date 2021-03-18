Sports
Ohio State football and the recruiting battle for four-star defender Nicholas Singleton
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State is one of several college football programs that are achieving success on the Pennsylvania recruitment path.
The Buckeyes used their 2021 recruitment class to find one of three players vying to become the next starting quarterback in Kyle McCord, along with McCord’s teammate, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. OSU will try to continue that success in the class of 2022 with Nicholas Singleton
WHO: 4-star running back who plays for Governor Mifflin High School in Reading, Pennsylvania.
SIZE: 6 feet-0, 210 lbs.
RANKING: The No. 5 to return in the 2022 class, the No. 98 player.
THE FIGHT: Singleton narrowed his list to nine at the start of the month, including the Buckeyes with Alabama, Auburn, Michigan, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Penn State, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
THE HOUSEHOLD FACTOR: In 2021, Pennsylvania had five players in the top 100 and 12 who were four-star recruits. Only Penn State chose was wide receiver Lonnie White Jr .; the remainder went to OSU, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
The inability to shut down his backyard did not go unnoticed by James Franklin and his coaching staff. They already have eight 2022 commits and are currently No. 6 nationally. They already have three commits from in-state players, momentum with two more, and the only top 200 player to go elsewhere was linebacker Anthony Johnson against Rutgers.
THE GEOGRAPHY: Currys hometown is located 187 miles from the Ohio campus, a three hour drive.
THE OTHER Candidates: Ohio State is probably the favorite, but plenty of other national programs have gotten a strong push. Brian Dohn, a national recruiting analyst for 247Sports, loves his speed.
Good frame with ability to play at 210 pounds. Highly prolific player with 32 touchdowns and 9.4 yards per carry as a sophomore. Cracked to get through the hole and speed to complete runs. Easily gets a head start at the high school level. Runs away from secondary. Shows vision and ability to fall back when running between tackles. Puts a foot in the ground and is decisive as a one-cut runner. Does not waste movement. Not often challenged to be a physical runner. Must exhibit the ability to move laterally and be elusive in tight spaces. Improvement as a pass catcher would accentuate the game. Multi-year starter at Top 10 program. Day 3 NFL Concept Potential.
THE OSU NEED: Ohio State brought in top running back TreVeyon Henderson and top-100 all-purpose back Evan Pryor. It doesn’t have to swing big on the position in 2022, but still needs a rollback. Singleton is one of the few names on the list of possible additions.
WHAT THIS GUY DOES: Singleton comes off a junior season in which he carries 1,311 yards and 22 touchdowns on 107. His skills match some of the responsibilities he would likely have in Columbus, his ability to get to the edge and cut the field to pieces.
WILL THE BUCKEYES GET HIM?
Singleton has told cleveland.com that his recruitment is a neck-and-neck battle between the state of Ohio and the state of Penn. He had one crystal ball in favor of the Nittany Lions, but it was created in October 2019.
The state of Ohio is in a good spot with the four-star recruit and may have a slight head start on the way to spring.
When you talk to them, it’s just real, Singleton told cleveland.com. They have very good coaches. The team is clearly very good. When I went there for the camp it was great fun. It is very noticeable.
