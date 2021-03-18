Sports
UMass Lowell takes down No. 1 Boston College in 2OT Hockey East semifinal thriller
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. Sophomore Matt Brown scored his sixth goal in six games in double overtime to take the UMass Lowell hockey team (10-8-1) to a 6-5 comeback victory against No. 1 Boston College (17-4-1) in 2021 Hockey Eastern semifinals on Wednesday.
“We are of course very happy to continue,” said head coach Norm Bazin. “This is game three of the playoffs for us. It’s exciting to be able to play for a championship this year. These guys are resilient and it wasn’t a perfect game for us, but we got through it.”
The River Hawks trailed 4-1 on their way to the third period in what would become the second longest game in program history. UMass Lowell scored three goals in the space of just six minutes, tying the game up all night for the first time with a stick-side wrister from junior Lucas Condotta. With just over two minutes left in the regulations, the Eagles scored the go-ahead on a power play, but the River Hawks answered again, when senior Anthony Baxter fired a laser from the point at 6:34 PM to force overtime. .
COLLEGE HOCKEY AWARDS: Hobey Baker Finalists Revealed | Richter Award Finalists
It would take a total of 92 minutes to pick a winner, as Brown could knock the puck out of the air and get the double overtime win through BC’s Spencer Knight.
“Our team has done a great job with the puck in the zone,” explained Brown of the winning game. Seth Barton put it in front, Spencer tapped it up and I was able to hit it in. “
With the win, the River Hawks advance to their eighth Hockey East Championship game. They only become the second seventh seed to earn a place in the title game. The team is now 3-0 all-time in the extra time matches of the semi-finals.
Baxter led UMass Lowell with two goals in the performance, while Brown and sophomore Andre Lee each recorded one goal and one assist. Junior Chase Blackmun also gave a few assists in total. Freshman Henry Welsch earned his second straight post-season decision in the net with a season high of 34 saves, while Knight recorded 43 stops for the Eagles in the loss.
BC jumped in front, 1-0, at 7:34 from the first, when Matt Boldy covered the River Hawk’s defense and handed a back-hand pass to Marshall Warren, who crashed the stick-side post before the finish. The River Hawks then played in the opening minutes of the second power game, rattling off five shots, but the home side took advantage of a three-man breakaway to score the first of three goals in that period.
2021 FROZEN FOUR: See this year’s NCAA tournament fairs
Baxter made it a 4-1 tie on his way to third before junior Reid Steanson started the River Hawk rally.
With six minutes to go in the first overtime, Boston College had given off a goal for offside, giving the River Hawks a chance to complete the comeback.
UMass Lowell will now face No. 3 Massachusetts on Saturday for the title and a bid for the NCAA tournament.
