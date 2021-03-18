Hokies stay focused in preparation for NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS Although the 10th-seed Virginia Tech men’s basketball team has been in its chambers for most of its stay in Indy so far, and kept relatively to itself, has done its best to stay locked up and focused on the task at hand.

The team arrived Monday afternoon and as soon as it got off the plane it was welcomed with frigid rain and gusts of wind at 20 miles per hour. Delicious right? Well, maybe not that much. But there was still a good mood.

After the bus ride to the team hotel in the center of Indy, a Marriott, the team had to get tested (for Covid-19). After testing, the Hokies went to their rooms. And really since then they have not left, but for short instances.

Those cases have been everyone’s favorite, more testing and then meals, movie, weights and exercises. But aside from those moments of feeling alive and healthy and actually doing something, the rest of the Hokies’ have spent time in their rooms, as if time stood still.

Most of the players have been to studios, hit the books, and kept up with the school. The coaching staff has left watching film on the seventh-seeded Florida Gators (9-14, 9-7 SEC). And the support staff has been busy.

Today is day 4 of the trip so far, a business trip as the staff would describe it. Sure, it’s incredible to be there, especially this year with all teams (68) in one location, but Tech (15-6, 9-4 ACC) is here to win.

“I’ve never offered a thing in my approach with the team,” Techcoach Mike Young said when asked how he has been preparing his teams for the NCAA tournament over the years in a press conference on Tuesday. “They know where we are. They are smart people and understand what is at stake. I’m not going to put any unnecessary pressure. Let’s play. Let’s have a great time. We’re playing in the best tournament of all. Let us play. your ears back and let it rip. That’s what I expect our team will do on Friday. “

And that is the expectation. To get out and play like they’re having a hard time all season. Over the past two seasons, HokieNation has gotten used to Young’s teams playing the game the right way. Young, a gray veterinarian who has been a college basketball coach for over 35 years, has quiet confidence in this team. A team he loves dearly.

“I am extremely proud,” said Young when he came to the NCAA tournament with this team. “Grateful, grateful for the people I work with on a daily basis, the people I work for and the players.”

One of those players, Delaware grad transfer Justyn Mutts , has really come into its own lately. The red-shirt junior has had two 20-point games from his last four games, including 24 points in the season in Tech’s last appearance, an eight-point setback against North Carolina (18-10, 10-6) in the quarter-finals from the ACC Tournament in Greensboro.

While Mutts had his A-game and the rest of the Hokies didn’t, he expects his teammates to get back on track, despite having only played one game in the past three weeks.

“I mean, I see these guys in practice every day,” Mutts said at a press conference after the ACC Tournament quarter finals. “I know what everyone on this team is capable of and I know what this team is capable of when we really click. And I feel like we were able to show people what we can do. Come on, I’m just excited. to see how we can really keep growing together and really get some victories. “

The team has had plenty of time to stay together over the past few days, with real pleasure seeing each other after spending much of the day locked in their respective rooms (no one shares a room). The talk of walks to training sessions and field interactions was fruitful, as everyone just tries to ‘enjoy’ this unique setup and tournament as much as possible. One day at a time.

“For me personally, I just take it one day at a time,” Mutts said in the pre-NCAA Tournament press conference on Tuesday. “We can’t control so much of what’s going on right now. Like humans, we think we have so much more control than we actually have, and we could get frustrated if a match is postponed or canceled. At the end of the day, we really have no control over it. It’s all about rolling the punches and just getting ready. “

So, the Hokies will decide what to control while being called for their biggest game to date.