Oasis LostMissing Indian Wells, vibrant tennis island in the desert | TENNIS.com

Last week the sun came out in New York and the temperature eventually rose, fleetingly, above 60 degrees. As I walked the avenues of Manhattans and walked lavishly in this welcome burst of warmth, I had the same reaction I always have as spring approaches in early March. As I breathed in the balmy air, my brain whispered, It’s time to go to Indian Wells.

Does it sound strange that as soon as the weather got better where I am, I wanted to go somewhere else? I bet other tennis fans in the US have had a similar feeling. I visited Indian Wells every year from 2006 to 2014, and the urge to return every spring has never left me. Unfortunately, like many other people, I have to stay home again. For the second year in a row, the tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. (The 2021 edition is currently postponedThat means 475,000 fans won’t be making their annual pilgrimages to the Southern California desert. They won’t spend their mornings wandering the Indian Wells Tennis Garden watching the top players practice a few yards away. They won’t spend their evenings seeing the sun set behind the nearby San Jacinto Mountains.



All photos by Anita Aguilar

I’m not sure I understood how serious the coronavirus would become until Indian Wells was canceled on the eve of the tournament’s opening day last March. How can something so grand, so vast, so full of life become just a poof? In the 12 months since then, we’ve also seen pretty much everything else disappear, of course. Until then, Indian Wells had seemed unstoppable.

In 2009, Larry Ellison saved the event from an uncertain future and began building and expanding his $ 100 million investment. As the years passed, Venus and Serena Williams returned for the first time since 2001; a second show court came about in what felt like a matter of weeks; Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic kept coming back and winning; star players made doubles a must-see part of the show again; and in 2018 and 2019, two unseeded players named Naomi Osaka and Bianca Andreescu won the women’s titles and ushered in a new future for tennis.

In any case, history books recall Indian Wells in the 2010s. Anyone who traveled there during that time will have their own stories. With little more than sky and mountains and desert far and wide, Indian Wells is something of a tennis oasis, where fans come to wander and immerse themselves in the sport. There is a stark beauty to the seat against the light posts that jut out against the blue sky during the day and illuminate the surrounding darkness at night.

My Indian Wells story usually started like other peoples: with a semi-poignant flight over the desert mountains and to Palm Springs, which felt at worst like the world’s longest and least enjoyable amusement park ride. But it was worth it for the chance to walk through the Palm Springs Airport, which is mostly outdoors and pleasant on a human scale. You know right away that you’re not in New York, Seattle, or Chicago, or whatever cold country you’ve escaped.

Indian Wells is known for its expensive hotels and five-star golf resorts, but to most media members, the motel town is: the Holiday Inn, the Fairfield Inn, or perhaps a Motel 6 on Route 111. Still, there are worse places in the world to spend 10 nights. The Holiday Inn has (or at least had) a tennis court; a pool that you can watch even if you don’t have time to get in; and a breakfast buffet with a pancake machine that may help you learn how to use Camila Giorgi.

The walls of the motels may be thin, but your neighbors will likely be like-minded people. One morning I was awakened by an elderly couple in the next room reading the days loudly. OOP. All discussions of who they would see ended when they found out that a particular SoCal legend was planned. Tommy Haas is playing! one of them shouted. We need to see Tommy! Tommy was so popular in the desert that they made him the tournament director.

For me, the defining characteristic of Indian Wells is closeness. Be it the training grounds, the side courts, the on-site training area, the interview room or the local sports bar, there are few barriers between player and non-players. You might think this would lead to a massive invasion of star space; but in reality it makes the atmosphere more relaxed, like the tennis version of the spring workout. The usual formalities are canceled.



(All photos Anita Guilar)

At Indian Wells, I sat a few feet away and listened to Jimmy Connors talking to Andy Roddick patiently from the brink of frustration during one of their practice sessions. I tried to keep up with Nadal and his coach, Francisco Roig, for a week going back and forth and back and forth and back and forth about his forehand take back. Saw Federer showed up for a daytime workout in a T-shirt and tuxedo shorts he’d worn during nighttime sessions at the US Open last year. Listened to Jelena Jankovic invite a reporter from San Diego to bring milk and cookies into the house she wanted to build there. Watched Stan Wawrinka and Benoit Paire celebrate the end of their tournament with a few boisterous rounds of the Big Buck Hunter video game at the bar down the road. Ivan Ljubicic and Flavia Pennetta applauded for the title during their Cinderella races. And before Serena’s emotional return was gone after 14 years.

Serena knows better than anyone that Indian Wells is not always an idyllic or hospitable place; she stood there in their most malicious way towards the fans in 2001. But the event at its best can provide needed perspective. Maybe it’s the relentlessly good weather, or the lack of city traffic, or the sky that makes everything pale beneath. Maybe it’s the way that, to a New Yorker like me, the busy world in the East seems like an afterthought when you’re in the California desert. Put them all together and Indian Wells can make you feel like a tennis tournament is just a tennis tournament; it is a fleeting oasis, something to enjoy while it lasts, leave when it is over, and look forward to next year.

Hopefully we’ll all get that feeling again in 2022. Hopefully, as spring approaches in March, think it’s time to go to Indian Wells, and you’re right.