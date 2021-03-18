Frozen Four Preview: No. 1 women’s hockey quickly faces No. 5 Minnesota Duluth in program’s first Frozen Four appearance

The Frozen Four has been in the mind of Northeastern head coach Dave Flint and his top-ranked women’s hockey team since the 2019-2020 season, and two Hockey East championships later, it’s finally here. The Huskies looked poised to reach the prestigious semi-finals of last year’s national tournament, with just one quarter-final win away from a Frozen Four chance at nearby Agganis Arena, but the pandemic brought that to a halt. Now, after one 5-1 win over Robert Morris University in the NCAA Quarter-Finals, the Huskies have officially reached the unfamiliar territory they were looking for.

[I’m] excited about the opportunity to play in our very first Frozen Four. It’s been a long journey, with last year’s cancellation. It’s been over a year now, Flint said. So I am absolutely thrilled with the opportunity and look forward to getting started tomorrow.

No. 5 seeded Minnesota Duluth (12-6-0, 11-6-0 WCHA) is the program’s only remaining hurdle blocking an appearance in the national title game, and it’ll probably be their most difficult game this season. While Northeastern (21-1-1, 20-1-1 HEA) handily won their quarter-finals, Duluth’s 1-0 overtime win against No. 4 Colgate (15-7-1, 8-4-0 ECAC) was a nail-biter for the Bulldogs. The game ended six and a half minutes after extra time via the stick of senior captain-defender Ashton Bell, who fought through contact at the blueline to send the puck into Colgates rope and her team in their first Frozen Four berth in 11 years .

They are a solid defensive team. They have good keepers. They are physical, they compete. They have one rule full of difference makers, and then they have a second and third rule that complements their first, Flint said. They have a very good player in Ashton Bell who had the game winner there. It will probably be our toughest test yet this year.

That front line includes senior center Gabbie Hughes who has hung 49 goals and 60 assists in three seasons for Duluth as a key offensive driver for the Badgers. Senior left wing Anna Klein isn’t a player to overlook either, and her 41 career goals definitely make her a shooter to watch. Junior forward Noami Rogge, who has had a bit of a down season this year, also brings 32 goals to the table, while fellow junior forward Anneke Linser comes in with 19 career goals.

I think if we sound defensive and we keep them out … then I think we’ll be successful. I think limiting their chances of rank A will be a big puzzle piece for us as we know they have some players who can score goals, but I think the confidence of our systems and our defensive zone plan will do that. will be. most important to us, said senior goalkeeper Aerin Frankel, praising the shot-blocking ability of her teams and pointing out its importance in the upcoming game.

Fortunately, the Huskies have their own score depth to match UMDs, with seven players having 20 or more career goals, and that’s excluding fourth-line scoring phenom senior wing Katie Cipra, who already has three goals in the teams’ playoff run.

[Our scoring depth] is critical as many teams target our front line and try to match lines against them. I think it’s important that we get that secondary score, and all of our second, third and fourth lines have really gone up on key points this year and given us goals in time, and if we’re going to be successful here on Thursday, we’ll have that needed again, Flint said.

Outside of Bell (31-55-86 career line) on the backend, the Badgers are quite a bit of size and a few defenders with offensive skills to boot, including the 59 junior Maggie Flaherty (5-38-43 career line) and 510 Kailee Skinner (career line 5-15-20).

We know these WCHA teams play a bit more of a physical style, so I think they’re going to be pretty aggressive towards our own net, and then we know they’re going to be on the other side of the ice. pretty aggressive to keep us out in their zone, Frankel said. I think holding our ground and playing physically is going to be a big part of this game, especially in our zone. They’re going to try to take up a lot of time and space, but we’re going to take it from them.

Maura Crowell, head coach of Duluth, who just took her 100th win in her career as head coach on Monday, expects her team to bring a different playing style than what Northeastern is used to, especially in terms of speed. NOW has handled quite a few Hockey East games simply by blowing past their opponents, and while Flint believes his team is a bit faster than Duluths, he also acknowledged their burners. The transition play will still be critical for the Huskies, but Crowell expects her team’s own offensive defenders to get involved in that kind of play as well.

I think we are fast. I think we’re bringing a different brand to our toughness and defense structure, so I expect it to be a well-matched game, said Crowell, who also agreed with Frankel’s physical characterization of her team. I think it is crucial to be able to skate in this tournament. I also like our size and our sticks on our defenses. We’re a pretty big D-core, by height, and we’re very proud of the way we defend the crowds.

Crowell also pointed to her team’s strong goalkeeper, junior Emma Sderberg. Sderberg currently has a 12-6-0 record this season with a scintillating 1.51 GAA and .945 storage percentage. She scored a 30 save shutout in the quarter-finals and impressive No. 3 seed Ohio State to one goal on 78 shots in their two games this season.

Northeastern, of course, brings their own impressive goaltending to the ice. Frankel was unanimously awarded the first National Goaltender of the Year award this week. Her statline this year: 19-1-1 record, 15 shutouts, .71 GAA and .969 save percentage; ridiculous.

Don’t forget the top duo in college hockey: junior center and two-time Olympian Alina Mueller and junior wing Chlo Aurard, who have combined 261 points in their three seasons at NU, as well as senior defender Skylar Fontaine’s (47-73-120) line at NU, including two goals in the quarterfinals), whose speed puts her at the top of the NCAA rankings of attacking defenders. The addition of Providence transfer redshirt junior Maureen Murphy (54-45-99 career line) makes Northeastern’s front line arguably the top in college hockey, and putting that group on the ice with Fontaine and senior defender Brooke Hobson gives Huskies six Hockey East all stars to work with.

However, NOW stars always have greater concerns than individual awards, and Frankel had not been told about her award this morning, as it was announced at the same time as this morning’s media availability. Frankel was somewhat confused when asked about her award, but instead of asking what award she had won, she quickly turned to the success of her teams, as she usually does.

I’m just so excited about the success our team can have, [with] this is the first program to bid for the Frozen Four, and I think we can do a lot. I think we’re on a roll right now, and we’ve got the right pieces together to have some team success, she said. It’s exciting, prices are great, but I think we’re all the most excited about the Frozen Four berth and hopefully a shot at the national championship.

The Bulldogs come from the Western College Hockey Association, a conference that has had 17 national titles to its name since 1999, five of which were from Minnesota Duluth. Duluth also owns one .846 win rate all time in the Frozen Four. While Hockey East is considered one of the best conferences in the country in its own right, it has sent 14 teams to the Frozen Four including this year’s trio of qualifiers, the federation has yet to crown a national champion. However, this year could be different.

There’s no question … The WCHA, their top four teams are very, very good, Flint said after being asked about Hockey East’s 1-19 record against the WCHA in the Frozen Four.

With the other two Frozen Four teams also coming from the WCHA, Flint likely plans to push that record all the way to 3-19 before traveling home from Erie.

The only good thing is, the record of 19-1, said Flint. Well, guess what, they haven’t played Northeastern yet.