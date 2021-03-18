Rob Kardashian’s ex Adrienne Bailon attends Kim’s Game Night – Hollywood Life





After celebrating Rob Kardashian’s birthday, Kim and Kortney Kardashian had a girls’ night out with his ex, Adrienne Bailon. When I, Kourt [Kardashian], and Adrienne [Bailon] get together, we are winners, ” Kim Kardashian said in a March 17 Instagram story. On the day that Kim’s brother, Rob Kardashian, Turned 34, Kim, 40, pitched a “Girls’ Game Night” with guests like Sarah Howard, Malika Haqq, and Rob’s ex, Adrienne, 37. Rob even came up on a game night when the women were playing Taboo. “Rob is really good at this,” said Kim, before someone interrupted him with, “Sarcasm.” “Sense of humor,” said another. Amid all the screaming responses, viewers learned that Rob is a quiet master of the game of ping pong / table tennis. It looks like Adrienne has sorted things out with the Kardashian clan. Rob and Adrienne dated for two years before calling it quits in 2009, admitting rumors have circulated that he cheated on the former. Cheetah girl In the 12 years since their breakup, both have moved on to bigger and better things. In 2016 Adrienne became engaged to a musician Israel Houghton, and they were married later that year. Rob became romantically linked with Rita Ora Blac Chyna, and others. In 2014, she made some derogatory comments Latina magazine, saying that appears on Keeping up with the Kardashians and being attached to “that Kardashian label that was so hurtful to me and my career.” Kim started the day by sending love to her little brother. “Congratulations with my brother Rob !!!” she posted on her Instagram story while also sharing a photo of young Rob riding a dirt bike. “I love you so much and can’t imagine life without you! Can’t wait to celebrate [with] you today! ”She then tagged Rob and added three four-leaf clovers, because it was St. Patrick’s Day after all. From there, she shared photos of her and Rob taken over the years and a“ Best Of ”Rob on Keeping up with the Kardashians edit. “Okay, guys, it’s Uncle Rob’s birthday,” Kim said in a later Instagram story, a story that featured delicious-looking food. “And we wouldn’t want anything else than to celebrate an Armenian party with this cheese borek. Oh my god I can’t believe I can’t eat that. Kim showed a huge feast of meat, rice and stuffed bread. She followed that up by showing off the desert, a Los Angeles Dodgers themed birthday cake with a card that read “Happy Birthday Rob !!!”







