North Dakota vs North Dakota State Odds, Distribution & How to Watch





The North Dakota State band will play outside of the Fargodome in their only game of the fall season with only parents in attendance against Central Arkansas during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in Fargo, ND North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo / Bruce Kluckhohn) North Dakota (4-0) will face North Dakota State (4-1) this Saturday on ESPN + at 2:30 p.m. Eastern

The Fighting Hawks are undefeated and have won each of their four matches with double digits

Check out the odds of the game and check out both programs heading to the game below North Dakota and North Dakota State may no longer play for the Nickel Trophy, but this should still be a great soccer game. This is the 113th encounter between the two in a series dating back to 1894. Trophy or no trophy, this is going to be a hotly contested rivalry game that can be seen on ESPN + at 2:30 pm EST Saturday afternoon. North Dakota vs North Dakota State Odds Team Spread Moneyline Total North Dakota +3.5 (-110) +148 O 36.5 (-107) State of North Dakota -3.5 (-110) -180 U 36.5 (-114) Odds taken on March 18th from DraftKings NDSU has recently had success against UND While the Fighting Hawks have the all-time lead, the Bison have had the most recent success. The two teams have played twice as Division I non-conference opponents, with the state of North Dakota winning both games with a combined 56 points. The bison come into this game after winning 31 times at home and are listed as the little favorites. One game at a time. #On a mission #GoBison pic.twitter.com/VD91zPVjah – NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) March 16, 2021 The oddsmakers had a hard time with this game, as it is not yet known who will start at the quarterback for NDSU. Freshman Cam Miller looked skilled last week to replace starter Zeb Noland in the Bison win over Illinois State. Head coach Matt Entz made it clear that he plans to choose one or the other in the future, saying, “Overall, you’re not really excited as a soccer coach trying to play two quarterbacks”. Miller looked more confident, but is less experienced. Noland has the reps, but doesn’t seem to have the skill of previous NDSU spindles Trey Lance and Carson Wentz. Neither option offers much confidence at this point. 2021 Heisman Trophy Odds Tracker UND expects a tougher test on Saturday The Fighting Hawks come into the game with a perfect 4-0 record. They didn’t experience many setbacks on the way to that record, winning their matches with 23, 11, 11 and 17 points respectively. Obviously, this will be their toughest test yet, but it looks like they are ready. The first @WeAreAFCA Coaches Poll of the season has been announced and we are stable at number 2! #UNDproud #LGH https://t.co/PnycsYP718 – North Dakota Football (@UNDfootball) March 16, 2021 Quarterback Tommy Schuster plays football very consistently for UND. He has 849 passing yards this year with seven touchdowns and two interceptions. While NDSU struggles to find answers to the quarterback position, UND has that covered. Schuster has also been able to rely on elite performance after elite performance from Otis Weah. The 5-foot-9, 215-pound back has already racked up 441 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. The dynamic duo could be part of a rare feat of giving the Bison a second loss in a season. Trust the Fighting Hawks to cover the spread The total for this game seems to belong to a different sport at just 36.5. The odds makers expect a low-scoring affair and you should too. A rivalry game with few points? Get the 3.5 points and run. The smart money is in North Dakota to keep these close and possibly even take the anger away. The Pick: North Dakota +3.5 (-110)

