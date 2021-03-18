Bigger, stronger Wildkits ready for football opener

This is the year that the impact of the new fitness / wellness facility on Evanston Township High School emerged across the board in both boy and girl sports.

Then the coronavirus pandemic struck, limiting access to that modern facility and power guru Mark Feldner. But once the members of the ETHS football team could get into the building and hit the weights again, they hit them hard.

A bigger, stronger and experienced Wildkit football squad will open a shortened season in Central Suburban League South divisional enemy Glenbrook North on Friday and get their first chance to flex their new muscles.

With the season delayed from last fall until now, the Kits will play against all 5 division enemies and add a 6th game crossover against an unspecified enemy from the CSL North. There will be no series of Illinois High School Association state playoffs this year. And that means even more emphasis on the conference race, as the Wildkits hope to recover from a 3-6 season to challenge Maine South and New Trier to supremacy there.

Both teams have had the upper hand on ETHS, they haven’t beaten Maine South since 1999 and that dominance started in advance when the Kits couldn’t physically match.

This year they hope to be the biggest kids on the block, with 3 starters returning to the offensive line and the giant (1.85-foot, 335-pound) sophomore Gabriel Rosen added to that mix.

Head coach Mike Burzawa has always preferred a downhill attack and a unit led by Air Force Academy recruit Zach Myers (6-5, 280) and Josh Hartwell (6-1, 275), along with Connor Groff (6- 2, 220)), which shifts outward to the tight end, the veterans will be there to get the job done.

Other starters are the juniors David Sanchez (5-8, 230) and Sheldon Kinzer (5-10, 235) on the waiting places.

We’ve battled Maine South and New Trier in the past because we couldn’t run the football, and we couldn’t stop the run, said Burzawa, now in his 13.th years at the helm of ETHS. To succeed in high school football, that’s what you need to be able to do. We had the longest off season and hopefully part of it ever, but I feel like the kids are there because of their work in the weight room.

Having a facility that the kids want to be in is a huge benefit. We now have everything we need to be successful. Mark Feldner has done a fantastic job across the board for the students in all 32 sports as he is able to tailor the lifting exercises to each sport and teach the correct techniques.

Our children are hungry. They came in hungry after last season and I think they still have that burning feeling in them. This was a difficult year for the school and for the country, but when the season resumed on January 29, we were all delighted to have the chance to play again. All I wanted was for the seniors to have a positive end to the most tumultuous year of their lives and we enjoy the opportunity. We want to be champions in life and on the field, and our theme this year is to win the day. We want to get better every day.

Rosen’s first foray into what it’s like to be a varsity player came as a freshman when he showed up for a lifting session scheduled for the upperclassmen and stood his ground. Burzawa insists he won’t start just because of his size.

He’s got good footwork and Naquan will be mad at me for saying this, but I think he’s ahead of where Naquan was technically at that age, said the head coach, referring to today’s standout Michigan State University (and ETHS graduate) Naquan. Jones. He earned his starting job and he proved to the coaches that he can do it. He is a very smart boy with a great future. (Co-captain) Zach Myers has taken him under his wing, and the line of attack is like a family within a family this year.

Zach is the anchor of that group (hell also starts in the line of defense). It’s the ultimate team game and the kind of grinder I love. He’s physical and he’s rock hard.

Jamarhe Bowen and Tyron Innis, who supported graduate Quadre Nicholson last year, bring backfield experience and help can come from another senior, Daeshawn Hemphill, too, once he adjusts to the end of a grueling basketball season. Kit’s coaching staff also plans to use Sebastian Cheeks (6-2, 205), the biggest back in that group, for both offense and defense now that the junior star has fully recovered from shoulder surgery.

Cheeks jumped to the scene with 2 interception runbacks for touchdowns in his first varsity game as a sophomore, but only played in three full games in 2019. That didn’t stop him from climbing the recruiting lists as major universities from around the country, including Notre Dame, had already offered him full rides.

He likes to lift, and he’s stronger than before, Burzawa noted. You will see number 2 all over the field in front of us this year. I’ve stopped counting the number of Division I offers for him, it’s overwhelming because now he has 6 weeks to focus on being the best student athlete he can be. He is definitely an impact player.

Junior Sean Cruz (6-1, 170) returns as the starting quarterback after throwing 9 touchdowns and 1,255 yards as a sophomore. His main targets are veterans Jeremiah Lasley, Kamau Ransom, Jack Neumann and Nick Jenkins, along with a transfer from Niles North, Gio Milam-Pryor. Lasley led the receiving corps last year with 31 catches for 463 yards and 3 TDs.

There are also many familiar faces back on defense. In the second grade, juniors Mark Canon Jr. (5 interceptions) and Ransom as a sophomore and Prior, along with another senior, Devonte Wilson, adds ball-hawking ability.

The linebacking corps of Cheeks senior co-captain Ricardo Salinas (5-11, 180), Groff and Sebastian Ball (6-0, 190) could be the best unit in Burzawa by the end of the season. Up front, veterans Myers, Tony Callion (6-1, 230) and Jamari Jenkins (6-2, 205) will try to take their run-stopping power to the next level.

Senior Fredrick Eberhart is back to handle the place kicking duties after converting 3 field goals and 24 PATs a year ago.