Can tennis continue the pace after a pandemic?





(Associated Press) As many know and have cautiously announced, tennis and golf have seen spikes in their club level and amateur participant numbers so far during the COVID-19 pandemic. As reported by Matthew Futterman and Bill Pennington beforeThe New York TimesAmid a host of other outlets, while the average age of a non-professional tennis player in the United States is 32, leaders in organized sports have enjoyed the rise from mid-2020 to now. TheTimesPut it this way: “Data from the recent Physical Activity Councils participation report, which tracks activity in more than 100 sports and activities, showed tennis participation increased by 22 percent in 2020, with 21.6 million Americans saying they played the sport at least once, including nearly 3 million new players and 3.8 million Americans returning to the sport after a significant hiatus, up 40 percent from the previous year. ” The pandemic has led more people to play tennis and golf, but how will they keep the boomlet going when things return to normal and other sports become attractive again? https://t.co/BOiMMTQEcB NYT Sports (@NYTSports) March 12, 2021 How tennis coaches, ambassadors and facility owners will find a way to capture and even grow the tennis-playing public remains to be seen. It remains important to meet players “where they are”, not in the expectation that they will develop league champions, but to let people clearly enjoy the sport. For one tennis club owner it invites food trucks to do the rounds, for another it is the classic factor of word of mouth, trying to find and make socially detached friends. Many feel that their social life is in a difficult situation compared to the pre-pandemic existence. Still others have their manners don’t just stay “afloat”, but stay focused, from April 2020 to the present. What’s more, they are not taking a “us versus them” approach to pickleball. Someone who wields the ‘weapon of choice’ for one person will probably do it for the other. In the so-called before times until now: racket sports unite. Read the full story for more information and sound on Twitter to @Tennis and myselfat @ jonscott9 what you would do to grow the game in our largely post-coronavirus “new world order,” in 2021 and beyond. Keep this in mind: we are not yet out of the proverbial “forest”. See below, and stay smart and safe there. And this is a big reason why I say the first months of 2021 will be tougher than 2020. We’ve never seen it #COVID-19 exponential growth against a backdrop of rapidly attacking or crowded hospitals across the US. Try to fire 100 tennis balls at a time at a professional tennis player. https://t.co/bc7jodJf7y Tatiana Prowell, MD (@tmprowell) December 29, 2020







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos