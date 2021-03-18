Hockey East Communications reveals HEPI formula, frustration among coaches

With COVID roadblocks preventing Hockey East from adhering to a scheduled conference and causing significant schedule imbalances, the league announced last month that the rankings would be set using a custom objective mathematical formula never used in college sports before called the Hockey East Power Index (HEPI for short) to reduce those imbalances and the number of games played.

However, as we’ve noted quite often, the league never released the formula they used to place the teams, and in fact we were explicitly told they had no intention of doing so:

Spoke to a senior source @ Hockey East and was told there are no plans at all to release the HEPI formula for reasons ranging from protecting the formula’s proprietary rights to those who just don’t think it’s a big deal is. I strongly objected to this, but here we are. Grant Salzano (@ Salzano14) February 18, 2021

Hockey East Commissioner Steve Metcalf later joined the BU Hockey Shows podcast to further confirm that the league would not release the formula, despite repeated calls for them to let it go in the interest of transparency of supporters during the conference.

In light of this, BC Interruption has filed a public records request under the Massachusetts Public Records Law to see if we could get any clarity on how the calculations worked. We have applied to the University of Massachusetts, as a public institution, for all communications between the school administrators and the league office regarding the Hockey East Power Index.

We received those messages this week, which included both the formula used to calculate the HEPI, and emails from some frustrated technical staff about the formula itself and the transparency of the competitions.

First, let’s take a look at the formula the league used to calculate the Hockey East Power Index.

The highlight in the e-mail below is from us:

Quickly condens the formula here before going into detail:

HEPI was calculated using the winning percentage and the strength of the schedule, with the strength of the schedule defined as the HEPI rating of opponents (more on this below).

The home / away weight was used in the same way as the RPI (weight 1.2 for road wins and home losses, weight 0.8 for home wins and road losses).

The weighting of the formula is 33% winning percentage and 67% opponents HEPI.

Wins and shootout wins both count as 0.67 wins; Overtime losses and shootout losses both count as 0.33 wins.

Now for the details

The basis of the HEPI is essentially the same as what the NCAA calls the NPI, short for NCAA Percentage Index. It’s very similar to RPI, but the math is cleaner.

RPI is calculated using a team win percentage (25%), opponents win percentage (21%), and opponents win percentage (54%), the latter two making up the strength of the teams’ schedule (75%). Rather than going through the complicated path of calculating an OppWin% and an OppOppWin%, it just completely replaces those components of the RPI with one number – an average of your opponents’ own ratings.

We really only know about the NPI thanks to the Womens NCAA Summer Meetings. Page 4 of the annual report again breaks down how it works, it just uses your opponent’s NPI as the strength of the schema component in the existing RPI calculation. It notes that CollegeHockeyStats.net’s Tim Danehy helped develop the formula.

Brian Smith’s email above also mentions Tim Danehy, which makes sense that Danehy contributed to the development of NPI, and he appears to have used the same formula and brought it to Hockey East for HEPI.

Hockey East adjusted the calculation of NPI, which is probably why they called it something different. There are a few notable differences:

First, the weights for Win are% vs. SOS changed from RPI’s 25% / 75% to 33% / 67%. Brian Smith noted that the change was due to the schedule imbalance this year, seemingly implying that the change was made to bolster the schedule Lake of a factor, but in practice actually decreased how much power of the scheme mattered from 75% to 67% compared to what is used nationally.

By far the biggest difference between RPI and HEPI, however, is the weighting of overtime and shootout wins. In men’s hockey, with 3 out of 3 overtime followed by a shootout now standardized across competitions, the NCAA counts 3 out of 3 overtime as just 55% of a win, treating any game that goes to a shootout as a draw. However, Hockey East chose to treat its wins and shootout wins the same, choosing each to count as 67% or a win as a pretty big deviation from how it’s used nationally.

This disconnect in the way the league handles overtime / shootout matches and how the NCAA handles them seems to have caused some frustration among several coaching staff.

It is clear from the email above that at least one UMass coach Greg Carvel was so frustrated that he tried to discuss it with Commissioner Metcalf quite often. He’s tired of hearing about it from me.

But Providences Nate Leaman’s repeated concern that a team’s HEPI rankings could affect the way NCAA tournament teams are perceived is also very valid. We saw in the women’s tournament roster last week that Minnesota appeared to have been clearly penalized (in Minnesota-Duluth’s favor) for the way the WCHA decided to set its league table.

Yellow text below is Commissioner Steve Metcalf:

A few notes here in particular about this email.

Clearly, the league took a long time to get the formula to the coaches, despite some repeated requests:

Nate had asked Brian for the equation used to determine the rankings. This is still a major point of contention and you’ve explained yourself enough times that I don’t need you to do it again […] I really struggle with the lack of consistency between the nationally agreed OT percentage breakdowns and what our league decided to use. I am not alone […] We are still waiting for Brian to provide the equation used to determine the HE position.

This is not exactly the answer I would have given to one of my coaches if they asked me how the leaderboard would work:

Win your games and don’t worry about this !!

Not really related to the topic, but interesting that the league made it a point to schedule matches that would help the best teams the most:

Whenever possible, strategically plan matches that will help teams that could use them [to help qualify for the NCAA tournament]

It seems that at least some of the national team coaches were the ones against the Regular Season Championship trophy being awarded.

Carvel:

Strong feeling that no trophy will be awarded for a regular season champion

Metcalf:

I would like to grant.

It makes it clear that the coaches have not been consulted about using HEPI, which is frankly just baffling:

The group is curious as to why the coaches are not involved in discussions of the Hockey East Ranking system and you only discussed it with ADs and voted on it without any input from the coaches?

This point was further driven home in another email from UMass Greg Carvel to Providences Nate Leaman:

All in all, it’s just baffling the lack of transparency here. First and foremost, the HEPI formula is actually quite reasonable! It’s nothing radical; it simply uses a pre-existing NCAA formula with different weightings. So it makes no sense why the league couldn’t just come out and make it public.

Second, it’s a surprise that the coaches were left so out of the loop on all this. Given that the formula has been a mystery to the coaches for quite some time and that many were reluctant to move in any direction other than the nationally agreed weights for overtime and shootout wins, it’s no wonder they were the ones who hesitated to admit regular season titles to know. based on a formula they hadn’t consulted and didn’t like once they saw it.

Women’s NU hockey will not receive a regular season title for a season in which they won the HEPI with 5.7 … HEPIs … points with 11 and points percentage with .154 from second place, because the conference will not be alone publish their formula so that the teams really trust it. Smh. https://t.co/8TQ4SQTesq Northeastern Hockey Blog (@NUHockeyBlog) February 23, 2021

Ultimately, of course, there are definitely bigger things to worry about than whether teams # 5 or # 6 or # 7 are seeded in the conference tournament, but the main takeaway is that hopefully the league office will opt for a bit more transparency both in public as to its own members in the future.