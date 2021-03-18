Sutirtha Mukherjee and G Sathiyan qualify for the Tokyo Olympics





Sutirtha Mukherjee, India’s second-highest ranked women’s player, secured a spot for the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday with a 4-2 win over Manika Batra in the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Doha. The South Asia zone had both the Indian table tennis players competing in the women’s singles draw and the result was much more important to Sutirtha as Manika will advance by virtue of her ranking among players registered for AOQT. The players traded the first four games before Sutirtha drove away, winning 11-5, 11-4 in the fifth and fifth games. Ranked 98 in the world, the 24-year-old was part of the historic gold victory of India’s women’s team at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. Suspended in 2016 for alleged age fudging, Sutirtha worked her way back, winning her first Nationals the following year and making a huge leap in the rankings, from 502 in the world two years ago to herself in the top 100 today. For the men, it was a largely insured affair from the outset. G Sathiyan won both his matches, against fellow countryman Sharath Kamal and Pakistani Muhammad Rameez to confirm his Olympic spot. With 32 in the world, Sharath tops the rankings of Asian pool players in the qualifying events, which should help him advance to his fourth Olympics. The hugely experienced Sharath recorded a dominant win over Rameez, beating him 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 in just over 22 minutes in the second round men’s singles match in the South Asian group. Sharath had lost his opening match 9-11, 13-15, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11 to fellow countryman Sathiyan. The win over Rameez put Sharath in second place and it was enough to secure a spot in the postponed Games, which were due to start in July. One quota is awarded to the highest ranked player in second place in the event. Sharath was the top ranked player in the group and secured the berth under the Asian quota. It will be the fourth time that Sharath Kamal appears at the Olympics. “It was a good game against Sathiyan, but I made some mistakes and he took advantage of it to win the game. I was a little nervous before playing against Rameez because I had never seen him before. “But after the first few games I was sure my strategy was working and I executed it well to stay in control,” said Sharath, number 37 in the world. 38-year-old Sharath said qualifying for the Olympics was a great relief. “A lot has happened since March 2020. I became champion in Oman and had good contacts, prepared to play the qualifying game in Thailand in just two weeks and suddenly everything came to a standstill. “I’ve had the best rankings of my career and it’s a huge sigh of relief, especially the way this year has been. While this will be my fourth Olympics, it will be my best Olympics.” To secure double qualification, Sharath also advanced to the mixed doubles semi-finals with Manika Batra after the pair defeated Mohammed Abdulwahhab and Maha Faramarzi of Qatar 11-6, 11-6, 11-2, 11-3 in the quarterfinals. The Indian star couple, who received a bye in the first round, will now face Koen Pang Yew En and Ye Lin from Singapore in the final four games on Friday.

