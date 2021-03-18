Louisville Men’s Basketball to part ways with two assistant coaches





(Photo by Mike Pegues, Chris Mack, Luke Murray: Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC) LOUISVILLE, Ky. Chris Mack has caused his first commotion among the coaching staff since becoming head coach of the Louisville men’s basketball program. On Wednesday, he informed two assistant coaches that their contracts will not be renewed after the April 30 expiration date, a school spokesperson told Louisville Report. While the spokesperson did not identify which coaches are being let go, he called it an ‘internal personal issue’, WDRBs Eric Crawford reports that the two assistants in question are Luke Murray and Dino Gaudio. Both Murray and Gaudio joined the program when Mack took over the Cardinals in 2018, with assistant coach Mike Pegues also joining the group. Pegues is the only assistant detained. The move comes as no complete surprise, as Mack hinted that changes in the coaching staff could be possible after Louisville’s exclusion from the 2021 NCAA tournament. “I think there will certainly be changes,” he said during his press conference at the end of the season. “Some decisions will be made before others. College basketball is always about change, and I think this off-season reflects that.” Murray’s primary responsibilities as a Louisville assistant were as their recruiting coordinator, and she also worked closely with their perimeter players. Gaudio served as acting head coach while Mack was offside at COVID-19 earlier this season. Before coming to Louisville, Murray was Mack’s assistant at Xavier for three years, where the Musketeers produced a record of 81-26, advancing every year in the NCAA tournament. He also had stops in Rhode Island, Towson, Wagner, and Arizona. As for Gaudio, he served as a basketball analyst for ESPN for eight years before returning to coaching at Louisville. Previously, he spent nine years at Wake Forest – six years as an associate head coach and three as a head coach. Louisville opened the 2020-21 season 9-1 and was as high as the No. 16 team in the country, but went 4-6 in the second half of the season to finish 13-7 and 8-5 in the Conference at the Atlantic coast. You can follow Louisville Report for future coverage by Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter: Facebook – @LouisvandenBroek Twitter – @LouisvandenBroek and deputy editor Matthew McGavic at @BuienRadarNL







