NFL Free Agency Day 2! Washington Football Team FA Rumors and News





The new league year of the NFL started at 4 p.m. yesterday. Teams, players, and agents had worked out deals during the NFL’s legal sabotage period. Those deals are now going official. All pending free agents who have not been re-signed are now officially FAs. Washington Free Agency News & Rumors Updates on Washington’s interest in FS Tre Boston and Ryan Kerrigan re-signing CB Danny Johnson signs a 1-year contract to return to Washington WR Robert Foster signs with the Miami dolphins Nick Sundberg will not return for the 12th season RB Lamar Miller and OT David Sharpe signed again for 1 year Washington still has a lot of cap space Washington’s updated cap space after Fitzpatrick and Jackson III signatures: $ 27.1 million Fitz ‘cap for 2021: $ 9.94 million

WJ3’s 2021 limit: $ 6.66 million WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 17, 2021 Washington interested in LB Raekwon McMillan Has anyone contacted Wash? Also: Raekwon McMillan. Be judicious here. But definitely need more in this position. Also good options in design, but think you need to add something to FA. https://t.co/rlZz7yLSb4 John Germ (@john_keim) March 17, 2021 Washington signs CB William Jackson III Washington inquired about LB Raiders Nicholas Morrow Washington continues to explore linebacker options in free agency. At least 2 more needed after the loss of Kevin Pierre-Louis. Among those they checked in with are LB Raiders Nicholas Morrow. The 4-year-old ascending vet started last season with 11 games. Played for Jack Del Rio in Oakland. Ben Standig (@benstandig) March 16, 2021 Washington still interested in Sam Darnold? Even after I signed Ryan Fitzpatrick, I mentioned that Washington has not ruled out an exchange for Sam Darnold, according to sources. It’s a bit more unlikely now as WFT won’t be willing to go as high as others in drafts pay, but they still have an interest in the #Jets QB. Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 16, 2021 Washington signs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Kevin Pierre-Louis signs with the Houston Texans Ronald Darby signs with the Broncos Joe Thuney sets the contract floor for Brandon Scherff? Washington interested in QB’s Mitch Trubisky and Ryan Fitzpatrick According to @RapSheet WFT has some interest in Trubisky and Ryan Fitzpatrick. Trubisky is a better option than Mariota or Winston, IMHO, and probably comparable to Darnold, but I’d rather look at the design. Fitzpatrick would be a fan favorite here, but it’s not an LT option … WASHINGTON FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) March 15, 2021 Free agents signed QB Ryan Fitzpatrick CB William Jackson III Franchise tag

Brandon Scherff OG – Washington uses a non-exclusive tag Redskins Restricted Free Agents (RFA) QB Taylor Heinicke signed a $ 8.75 million 2-year deal Cam Sims – tendered, did not sign DB Danny Johnson – Not tendered, but re-signed on a one-year deal WR Robert Foster – Signed with dolphins Redskins Exclusive Royalty Free Agents (ERFA) QB Kyle Allen- Tendered, Return on 1-Year Deal of $ 850,000 Washington Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA) DE Ryan Kerrigan THE Ryan Anderson LB Mychal Kendricks LB Jared Norris LB Reuben Foster CB Fabian Moreau TE Jeremy Sprinkle Washington Free Agents have already been redrawn K Dustin Hopkins – 1 year, $ 2.5 million C Chase Roullier – 4 years, $ 40.5 million RB Lamar Miller – 1-year deal OT David Sharpe – 1 year deal Washington FAs signed by a different team DB Ronald Darby (Broncos) LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (Texans) WR Robert Foster (Dolphins) Washington FAs are not returning LS Nick Sundberg Hogs Haven Social Media Information Facebook page: Click here to like our page Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH Bill-in-Bangkok: @ mrjoshua1971







