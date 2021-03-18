Connect with us

NFL Free Agency Day 2! Washington Football Team FA Rumors and News

The new league year of the NFL started at 4 p.m. yesterday. Teams, players, and agents had worked out deals during the NFL’s legal sabotage period. Those deals are now going official. All pending free agents who have not been re-signed are now officially FAs.

Washington Free Agency News & Rumors

Updates on Washington’s interest in FS Tre Boston and Ryan Kerrigan re-signing

CB Danny Johnson signs a 1-year contract to return to Washington

WR Robert Foster signs with the Miami dolphins

Nick Sundberg will not return for the 12th season

RB Lamar Miller and OT David Sharpe signed again for 1 year

Washington still has a lot of cap space

Washington interested in LB Raekwon McMillan

Washington signs CB William Jackson III

Washington inquired about LB Raiders Nicholas Morrow

Washington still interested in Sam Darnold?

Washington signs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

Kevin Pierre-Louis signs with the Houston Texans

Ronald Darby signs with the Broncos

Joe Thuney sets the contract floor for Brandon Scherff?

Washington interested in QB’s Mitch Trubisky and Ryan Fitzpatrick

Free agents signed

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick

CB William Jackson III

Franchise tag

Brandon Scherff OG – Washington uses a non-exclusive tag

Redskins Restricted Free Agents (RFA)

QB Taylor Heinicke signed a $ 8.75 million 2-year deal

Cam Sims – tendered, did not sign

DB Danny Johnson – Not tendered, but re-signed on a one-year deal

WR Robert Foster – Signed with dolphins

Redskins Exclusive Royalty Free Agents (ERFA)

QB Kyle Allen- Tendered, Return on 1-Year Deal of $ 850,000

Washington Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA)

DE Ryan Kerrigan

THE Ryan Anderson

LB Mychal Kendricks

LB Jared Norris

LB Reuben Foster

CB Fabian Moreau

TE Jeremy Sprinkle

Washington Free Agents have already been redrawn

K Dustin Hopkins – 1 year, $ 2.5 million

C Chase Roullier – 4 years, $ 40.5 million

RB Lamar Miller – 1-year deal

OT David Sharpe – 1 year deal

Washington FAs signed by a different team

DB Ronald Darby (Broncos)

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (Texans)

WR Robert Foster (Dolphins)

Washington FAs are not returning

LS Nick Sundberg

