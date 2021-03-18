Chiefs add to O-Line and officially sign Thune & Long | Sport





KANSAS CITY- The Kansas City Chiefs need advance help to protect Patrick Mahomes and officially signed veteran offensive linemen Kyle Long and Joe Thune on Thursday. The deals had previously been reported by multiple media outlets, but were only solidified after NFL Free Agency officially kicked off Wednesday afternoon. Thune comes to the Chiefs after starting every game of his NFL career for 5 seasons with the New England Patriots. He is one of the least punished offensive linemen in the NFL during that period (2016-2020). Thune has also allowed only 7.5 sacks in his five-season career. He said on Wednesday that the atmosphere he saw at Arrowhead and the potential of the Chiefs’ attack prompted him to sign with Kansas City. Just watch from the side, such an explosive offense. Never out of the game, never out of the fight, always given a chance, can score from anywhere on the field, “said Thune.” It is simply a very powerful, dangerous offense. “ He was a third round pick of the Patriots in 2016 and started the first four years with the guard before moving to tackle in 2020. Thune said Thursday that it is still uncertain where he will play on the Chiefs’ attacking line. “I just want to help the team where I can, in whatever capacity. I just want to contribute to winning, and that’s really my most important thing, so wherever it is, I’m fine with that. Kyle Long comes out of semi-retirement to join the Chiefs. Long left the game after a few injured seasons in 2018 and 2019 with Chicago, and later said on social media that he was “fired.” Long played in only 12 games combined in 2018 and 2019, and only played 29 games in his last four seasons. He was a Pro-Bowl roster in his first three years with the Bears from 2013 to 2015 after Chicago drafted him 20th overall in 2013. Long says he is feeling fine and ready to return to football after injuries to his labrum, shoulder, foot, ankle and triceps. “It was an opportunity for me to regain my physical, mental and emotional calm, get my feet back under me,” Long said. “I knew immediately that when I was released in Chicago I would be back and I had to do everything I could to get myself back to where I knew I could come in and play the level of football I know I can play. Long said in addition to working with former Bears All-Pro offensive lineman Olin Kreutz, he has trained in Scottsdale, AZ and is working to get his frame bigger after dropping to 270 pounds. “I understand what it takes to play in this game and am having success, not relative success,” Long added. “I know what it took and I was willing to do the job and now I got a second chance here. The Chiefs embarked on a redesign of the attack line in this off-season after releasing veterans Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher last week. Kansas City also plans to welcome back Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, who started 57 games on the Chiefs’ attack line from 2015-2019, but withdrew for the 2020 season to use his medical degree to treat COVID-19 patients in his home country Canada.

