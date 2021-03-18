In memory of Marianne Carus – Cricket Blog

We are sad to announce that Marianne Carus, founder of CRICKET Magazine, has passed away at the age of 92. after obituary published by Publishers Weekly gives a worthy summary of a remarkable career:

Dear editor, publisher, education reformer and founder ofCricketmagazine Marianne Carus died on March 3 at her home in Peru, Illinois. She was 92.

Carus was born on June 16, 1928 in Dieringhausen, Germany, the second daughter of Dr. Geunter Sondermann, an ophthalmologist, and Elisabeth Gesell Sondermann, and grew up in nearby Gummersbach. She was very proud of her family history, including the work of her ophthalmologist grandfather, who was famous for discovering Sondermann’s inner canaliculi, an important part of the anatomy of the eyes.

World War II loomed over Caruss’s early life. Her father was called up to serve as a military doctor in 1939, and in 1944, when Carus was 15, her entire high school class was sent to the Western Front, where the girls were tasked with cooking food for the boys the soldiers helped dig. . trenches. By 1949, she had enrolled at the University of Freiburg to study literature, and soon after arriving on campus she met German-American graduate student Blouke Carus, who was studying with Nobel Prize-winning chemist Professor Staudinger. Marianne also studied French literature at the Sorbonne in Paris. She and Blouke were married on March 3, 1951, and moved to the US, where they settled in LaSalle, Illinois, where the Bloukes family had founded the Open Court Publishing Company and a zinc smelter in the late 1800s.

When Blouke helped expand the Carus Chemical Company in the 1950s, Marianne raised the couples three children while also studying art history and German literature at the University of Chicago. Both parents were shocked, Carus told Jessica Csoma of the German Historical Institute, by the simplistic reading books their eldest son Andr took home from school. This concern prompted the couple to change course professionally and they began to develop their own reading and language arts program, combining phonetics with quality stories and poems that would interest readers. The result was the Open Court Basic Readers for grade 13, released in 1963, which was a hit with teachers.

De Caruses began submitting requests from teachers for additional high caliber literature, but in an even shorter format. Marianne’s research into such content gave rise to the idea of ​​launching a children’s literary magazine to publish the work of contemporary writers, poets and artists. She modeled her new project after the famous children’s magazineSaint Nicholas, which was started in 1873 and edited by author Mary Mapes Dodge (Hans Brinker; or the Silver SkatesWith her contacts in the education and publishing world, Carus quickly assembled an editorial board of experts, including Clifton Fadiman, book reviewer for theNew Yorker, as editor-in-chief; advisers Lloyd Alexander, Isaac Bashevis Singer, Eleanor Cameron, Virginia Haviland of the Library of Congress; and art director Trina Schart Hyman. In 1972, a prototype edition of original work by Sid Fleischman, Nonny Hogrogian and Singer, as well as a special illustrated greeting from Beagle Snoopy by cartoonist Charles Schulz (a friend of Fadimans), was emailed to librarians, educators, media and writers and illustrators for their feedback. The publication also included an editorial letter called Old Cricket Says, and Hymans drawings of various creatures, including George the Worm and the Fat Ladybug, scattered throughout.

In January 1973, Carus celebrated the release of Crickets first official release by hosting a lavish launch party at the St. Moritz Hotel in New York City for all the major players in the children’s book industry. Carus has said the name Cricket was inspired by a passage from Singers’ memoirs A day of fun in which he remembered a cricket that lived behind a friend’s stove. It chirped through the nights all through the winter. I imagined the cricket telling a story that would never end.

After its debut, Cricket achieved great success and was critically acclaimed for publishing top quality children’s literature, including fiction, non-fiction and poetry, as well as imaginative illustrations, without ads. In the 1990s, the family of magazines published by Carus Publishings Cricket Magazine Group was expanded to include titles such as Ladybug Spider Click, and MuseCarus was editor-in-chief of the publications for over 35 years. Throughout her career, she held positions in various educational organizations, including as director of the Association for Library Service to Children board, and as a member of the executive board of the International Board on Books for Young People, and was included in the Association. from the American Publishers Hall of Fame in 2006.

Author and editor of children’s books Marcia Leonard, Caruss first servants at Cricket In 1972, she shared some memories of her mentor: In July 1972, as a recent graduate with an independent major in children’s literature, I came across a help-seeking ad for a new children’s magazine, Leonard said. I was intrigued and started a conversation. The company’s location in a small town in Illinois wasn’t a selling point, but a few hours after my conversation with Marianne Carus, Crickets editor-in-chief, and her husband, Blouke, I knew this was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. They asked me to commit for two years, I promised one and ended up staying for six.

When I started my job as an editorial assistant, the on-site staff was Marianne, me and a part-time secretary. The downside for me: I had no peers and no local friends. The Benefit: Marianne had in-depth knowledge of children’s books and was a generous, tireless, enthusiastic teacher, entrusting me with all kinds of tasks that most editors could only dream of.

Over the years, the staff grew to become lifelong friends, I was promoted, and Marianne continued to teach me valuable editorial skills. She really was a mentor to me and to the other editors. Cricket and its affiliate magazines also provided a wonderful showcase for a great group of authors and artists, some of whom are just getting started in the business. Most importantly, it has enriched the lives of millions of children. That was Mariannes’s goal all along, and she succeeded.

John Grandits, who came on board asCrickets first designer in 1973, then becoming the magazines’ art director when Hyman left the position, Caruss recalled talents as the magazine’s head. I remember Marianne as a great editor. She was very open to many different types of ideas and types of illustrations, he said. She emphasized bringing in literature from all over the world and from different cultures and she did quite a bit of work on acquisitions. Marianne was also a good line editor and knew what made a good story.

As a manager, she knew what she wanted and what her goals were. She brought in inexperienced people like me very often. I had no experience with children’s books, I had worked on scientific books. She explained how to acquire, how to proofread, edit line, make double-proof, in the traditional, old-fashioned way. She and her husband Blouke taught us how to publish. It was an education in how it all goes together, in this little test tube in the middle of Illinois. They were good teachers.

One of the remarkable things about it Cricket is that kids wrote all the time, sent letters to Old Cricket, and there were writing competitions. With traditional publications you never hear direct feedback from the children. Two or three times a week we went through a big pile of letters from children, which was difficult at times. But encouraging writing and reading in this way was not much done in the 1970s. All this happened under the guardianship of Mariannes. She developed all of that and it was a great idea.

And of course she was my girlfriend. She and Blouke were great partygoers. There was always music and dancing, and the wine flowed easily. They loved to put on sketches, they played classical music together. She was a sweetheart, and she will be sorely missed.

Author Jane Yolen, whose work appeared frequently in Cricket, shared this memory to her editor and friend: Marianne was sharp and friendly, always an interesting combination, but she also had a wonderfully bad sense of humor. Sometimes we giggled like schoolgirls and other times we behaved like old straighthearted ladies staring at the world with a kind of dyspeptic sarcasm. But most of the time we got on the phone from afar and discussed not only pieces of mine that she wanted to publish, but also the world of publishing in general. I miss those kinds of conversations these days. Measured, passionate, informative, in-depth.

Author-illustrator David Wiesner is one of many children’s book creators who can trace their career Cricket Cricket was a formative place for me. This entity that Marianne founded attracted an astonishingly wide range of incredibly talented people, both from the magazine and the people they hire to work for the magazine. Aside from the opportunity it gave me as an artist, it was so great to get to know that community. And Marianne was like the mother of the whole group. She was an incredibly sweet, loving, outgoing, wonderful person to be around. And she seemed, I think, just as passionate about that community as everyone else. Many of those people would become lifelong friends. Even as people changed at the magazine, new and interesting people came in and continued to attract notable artists and writers to work for them. I don’t even know what to compare it to in children’s books. It was a truly unique institution.

My very first job [in 1979] put on a coverCricketmagazine. I met Trina Schart Hyman at the end of my senior year at Rhode Island School of Design. She came forward to talk and looked at wallets. I showed her my stuff and we had a great conversation and she said how would you like to cover up for us? David Macaulay, one of my teachers, had just done one and another of my teachers had done one. It was unreal. I thought: did that really happen? It got me into children’s books and led to my next number of jobs, which were for Open Court Publishing. It was like my post-doc year or a crash course as a professional illustrator. I did two moreCricketcovers. The second was the direct inspiration for what becameTuesday, for which I won the Caldecott. I later made a third cover, which became a book over a much longer time,Mr. Waffles, in 2014.Crickethas always been this remarkable touchstone and it was great to have Marianne at the center of it.

Original article by Shannon Maughan Publishers Weekly