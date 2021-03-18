Racial insults, spitting at a high school football game





A mother of a Wakefield High School footballer claimed that the team experienced “bigotry and player spitting” during a game against Marshall High School.

ARLINGTON, Texas An argument involving racist insults and spitting between football players at a Fairfax County Public School and an Arlington Public School has resulted in several players being suspended from the game. During a soccer game on March 5, players from Marshall High School reportedly spoke out racist remarks against players on the Wakefield High School team and spit at them. The situation escalated during the game and three players from Wakefield High School were banned, according to APS Superintendent Dr. Francisco Durn. The Virginia High School League declined to say which players were involved, but confirmed that “three-game suspensions were being handed out to those involved,” said Mike McCall, VHSL’s director of communications. But the suspensions were appealed and later reduced to one-game suspensions, APS officials said. “Arlington Public Schools is outraged at the way Wakefield High School Varsity Football players were treated by the Marshall High School Football team in their March 5 game,” Durn said in a letter to the Wakefield community. “The blatant acts of racism and disrespect towards the Wakefield players are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. of three of our players. FCPS officials said an investigation was being conducted in response to the incident involving VHSL, officials, staff, players and families. “FCPS does not accept acts of intolerance. We have expectations for the behavior of our students and staff; allegations such as these are taken seriously,” Lucy Caldwell, FCPS spokesperson, said in an email statement. “Every student must see the value of appreciating each other’s differences, showing common courtesy, and treating each other with respect. We must all be committed to doing better.” Marshall High School deputy principal Augie Frattali also sent a letter to Marshall families on Thursday afternoon. “We have conducted an intensive investigation into this situation and appropriate action has been taken against individuals by the Virginia High School League of both schools,” he said. “I also worked with the director of Wakefield HS to ensure that students have the opportunity to come together to discuss their actions and develop a plan for the future.” According to Bellavia, APS administrators have also met regularly with Wakefield officials and parents to provide support since the incident occurred. An Arlington parent claimed on March 5, during a football game between Wakefield HS and Marshall HS, that Marshall players spit on and targeted insults at Wakefield players. @APSVirginia says a similar incident has occurred. APS sends this letter to families.@ wusa9 pic.twitter.com/u4LYqRlVXs – John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) March 18, 2021 WUSA9 first learned of the incident via a Facebook post from a mother of a Wakefield High School student. “Our Wakefield High School players faced racial insults, bigotry, spitting by players, unfair treatment by the referees, intimidation from coaches and ridicule from both the opposing team and their parents,” the mother wrote in a post on 17 March. The athletic teams at this school have demonstrated a culture of bigotry and unsportsmanlike behavior. “ And here is the letter forwarded to the Marshall HS community @FC Utrecht pic.twitter.com/0AXJWAYeOg – John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) March 18, 2021 The post further alleged that Wakefield’s parents and coaches had filed a complaint with the referees, but said sanctions were still being imposed on Wakefield players. “The service that night was downright unfair,” the post said. “Because they didn’t respond to this behavior at the end of the game, a Marshall High School player spat on a Wakefield player and an altercation ensued. Another Wakefield parent Monique Bryant said some Marshall players said the N word to players on her son’s team. She said at least one Marshall player tried to spit on Wakefield players. “The athletes did exactly what they were supposed to do,” said Bryant. “They told their coaches, the coaches told the officials, the referees, and the referees chose not to do anything.” Bryant said she was also upset that some Wakefield boys were suspended for defending themselves. She said she only knew one Marshall player was banned. “In this environment, when we teach our sons about racial injustices and to protest and advocate for themselves and those who don’t look like them, it’s just a slap in the face that as student athletes they should have to accept this on the chin. , ‘she said. WUSA9 has contacted both the Commissioner and the Chairman of the Northern Virginia Football Officials Association for a response to the incident. This is a story in development and WUSA9 will be updated as more information becomes available. Download the brand new WUSA9 app here. Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your prediction. Your commute. Your news.







