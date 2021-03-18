Sports
Fantasy Hockey Picks: Top DraftKings NHL DFS Stacks for March 18
Thursday night’s NHL schedule has already had some twists and turns as the game between the Sabers and Bruins was in limbo for most of the morning. It looks like the game is still on, and it makes for an NHL slate of 10 games. Connor McDavid and the Oilers seem to be the focus today after their seven-goal performance in Calgary last night, but there are a few other high-end teams that deserve a strong consideration as well. Read on for an overview of the stacking options for Thursdays, which will lock at 7:00 p.m. ET DraftKings
Imagine DraftKings fantasy hockey lineups here: NHL $ 60K rope [$15K to 1st]
Top stacks
Carolina hurricanes
Sebastian Aho ($ 7,000), Nino Niederreiter ($ 5,500), Martin Necas ($ 5,100)
Tampa Bay Lightning
Brayden Point ($ 6,500), Ondrej Palat ($ 6,400), Anthony Cirelli ($ 5,600)
Edmonton Oilers
Connor McDavid ($ 9,200), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins ($ 5,800), Jesse Puljujarvi ($ 3,600)
The Hurricanes have taken a more top-heavy approach to their line-up since Vincent Trocheck’s injury, and the current frontline features three of their top four scorers. The Canes play a good home game against the Blue Jackets, and Aho and co. are considerably cheaper than some of the other top lines on Thursday slates. The Lightning is in an even better place against the Blackhawks, and while they should be running the game at equal strength, there may be even more appeal in their power play stacks. This means you should look at players such as Steven Stamkos ($ 7,000) and Victor Hedman ($ 6,800), who play on the top unit with Point and Palat. The Oilers are attractive in their home game against the Jets, but they’ve actually gotten cheaper with McDavid and Leon Draisaitl ($ 8800) split up again. The front line currently being built is much cheaper and has enough talent to make the prices worth considering.
Value stacks
New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal ($ 5,700), Jordan Eberle ($ 4,800), Kieffer Bellows ($ 3,700)
Florida Panthers
Alexander Barkov ($ 7,700), Carter Verhaeghe ($ 5,200), Mason Marchment ($ 3,100)
Arizona Coyotes
Nick Schmaltz ($ 4,300), Clayton Keller ($ 4,700), Tyler Pitlick ($ 3,600)
The Islanders’ first line remains undervalued, especially since Kieffer Bellows and its low price tag took over from injured Anders Lee. Barzal and Eberle are also just $ 11.5K together, and the Islanders play at home against a Flyers team that just lost 9-0 to the Rangers last night. The Panthers are attracting an injury-exhausted Predators team, and Barkov continues to skate with linemates that are much cheaper than him, making it much easier for him to afford while keeping production high. Barkov is worth nearly $ 8K right now, but the Panthers’ top line is still generally undervalued and the wingers are cheaper. The Coyotes lines have been in motion all season, but be it this exact combination or something like that, the majority of the forwards are dramatically undervalued considering the game against a defensive porous Ducks team.
Opposite stacks
Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin ($ 6,100), Robby Fabbri ($ 4,500), Anthony Mantha ($ 5,500)
Minnesota Wild
Victor Rask (2,900), Kirill Kaprizov ($ 6,600), Mats Zuccarello ($ 6,000)
Winnipeg Jets
Mark Scheifele ($ 6,200), Paul Stastny ($ 3,800), Blake Wheeler ($ 5,400)
The Red Wings are in a tough match against the Stars, and they aren’t exactly the top-scoring team, but they have concentrated their top talent on one line and the advantage is there given the moderate prices. This also adds up to a low-ownership spot, and it’s one of the more intriguing low-ownership stacks on Thursdays. The Wild are much more spread out and have three potential lines to go to, but they all seem to be antagonistic to a road race against the Avalanche. The Wild is generally too good a team for how unpopular they are, with Kaprizov in particular as their best player. Finally, the Jets are on their way in Edmonton, and the semi-difficult matchup will likely keep their property in check too. Both top two lines always have enough top, and the power play stack that correlates across those two lines is also a viable game.
