The best cricket jokes and puns to tell your friends

Cricket can be a tedious and informative game at times. Much analysis and data is used in modern times to give teams the best chance of statistically succeeding. The best cricket jokes can be a great distraction to help players and fans alike relax and realize it’s just a game.

In this article, we’ll talk about some of the funniest cricket jokes and puns that will make you laugh for hours on end!

Disclaimer: Fans should not take offense at these jokes as they are only intended to make readers laugh and because they are light-hearted. So sit back and enjoy the article!

Cricket is a sport that requires good fitness and training at all times, but especially before a big season of matches. The right type of diet must be consumed if players are to perform at their peak. So with that in mind.

Ask: Is it true that some meats should be avoided during cricket preseason?

Answer: Yes, having specialty kitchens like duck can be a huge downfall for your batting form!

England arrived in Down Under in 2017/18 thinking they would have a good chance of keeping the Ashes. Steve Smith, however, had other ideas and the visitors lost 4-0. Incredible, he was convicted of tampering with the ball just 3 months later.

Fast forward to the 2019 Ashes at home England wanted to reclaim the urn and fans were in for some fun.

Ask: Nathan Lyon was in the middle of a spell and an English fan yells “Oi Garry, is that sandpaper that comes out of your pocket.”

Answer: To which Nathan Lyon replied, “No mate, just the Ashes.”

This next joke may not apply as much now as before, as the team has improved so much that they won a World Cup between then and now.

But for the purposes of this joke, we’re assuming we’re still in 2015. Trent Boult wears New Zealand. Mitchell Starc transports Australia. British Airways transports England! “

No prologue required for this next joke. It goes without saying.

Ask: What’s Shane Watsonleast favorite fruit to eat?

Answer: Plum (LBW)

Also, don’t think there is a need for a prologue for these jokes, to be honest.

Ask: Why do field workers behave so well with their friends and family?

Answer: They know the dimensions of their boundaries quite well!

Ask: What’s the difference between a bad opening batsman and Cinderella?

Answer: Cinderella knew when to leave the ball!

A cricketer goes to the doctor and feels a little weird after a club cricket game. The individual doesn’t really know why, but they kind of feel around. They visit the doctor and ask:

Ask: “Doctor, Doctor, I need your help, I think I am a cricket ball.”

Answer: Confusingly, the doctor replies, “How’s that?”

Ask: How do leg spin bowlers find stuff online?

Answer: The Googly it!

Ask:Why is it safe to have fun with a cricket player after a night out?

Answer: They always wear protection in the middle!

Ask: Why do opening batsmen use Gillette before going out at the top of the order?

Answer:If the opening bowlers start well and stay close to the off-stump bowl, they can get away with a close shave and survive!

This next one might be more of a sledge, but we’ve decided to add it here anyway! Mark Waugh, while hitting, has dragged Jimmy Ormond and said he is not good enough to play for England.

To which Jimmy Ormond replies, “Maybe not, but at least I’m the best cricketer in my family.”

Ask: What’s the difference between Steve Smith and a ballet dancer?

Answer:Good question. I haven’t found an answer yet!

Ask:Why did the cricket team need a lighter?

Answer:Because they lost all their matches before that!

We hope you enjoyed our best cricket jokes and found them funny!

