Byfield, Bedard & Hockey East

Los Angeles Kings prospect Quinton Byfield calls for an NHL debut while continuing to excel for the Ontario Reign in the American Hockey League. The 15-year-old forward and awarded exceptional status Connor Bedard has made a hot start to his young WHL career with eight points in four games played. For the first time in history, the Hockey East Championship game will include the University of Massachusetts Amherst and the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Byfield bidding for the NHL debut

King’s prospect Byfield enjoys life with the Reign in the AHL. He has points in each of his last three games and goals in back-to-back games. His goals were his first power play and short goals in his young professional career. Byfield is one of several rookies to play a key role in the Reign line-up, listing; Arthur Kaliyev, Samuel Fagemo, Akil Thomas, Aidan Dudas, Alex Turcotte, and Tyler Madden, among others.

THW’s Zackary Weiner understood why Byfield was the perfect match for the Kings organization after being called up last October.

While the kings don’t need another center, Byfield should not be viewed positionally as a waste of a crop. There is no doubt that Kopitar will eventually depart from Los Angeles, so the team will need a true number one center to take his place. While the Kings have many center prospects, none have the capabilities that Byfield has. In other words, the kings got a lot pretty good, but no one could take over for Kopitar without any problem. Byfield could be that guy. This is really important to LA’s transition from the rebuilding kings to the Stanley Cup playoff kings. The team is all about Kopitar and he is the clear leader of the team. The transition to a more competitive team will be much smoother now that Byfield can take the reins.

Byfield has three goals and seven assists in 17 games played this season. He came second overall in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and spent the 2019-2020 season in the Ontario Hockey League with the Sudbury Wolves. He collected an impressive 32 goals and 50 assists for 82 points in 45 games played. He finished fifth in the league in points per game with 1.82 and led the Wolves in scoring. He represented Canada at both the 2020 and 2021 World Junior Championships, winning a gold and silver medal respectively.

Bedard Off to Exceptional Start to Rookie WHL Season

Bedard has lived up to the hype in his rookie WHL season, with four goals and four assists for eight points in his first four games played. The North Vancouver native became the first WHL player to receive exceptional status, and he certainly proved it was for good reason. He immediately becomes the centerpiece of Regina Pats’ offense on a team that missed playoffs last season, and he did so at just 15 years old.

Junior hockey fans will be spoiled for choice for the next two years, with two players of exceptional standing competing for the top spots in the 2022 and 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Shane Wright tore apart the OHL last season as a 15-year-old with 39 goals and 27 assists for 66 points in 58 games played. Bedard is following in his footsteps as the likely first overall selection for the 2023 design. However, it is no end, as the Russian phenomenon Matvei Michkov makes a convincing case to finish first in 2023.

Bedard started the 2020-21 season on loan in Sweden with HV71 in the J20 Nationell, scoring two goals and two assists for four points in four games played. During the 2019-2020 season, Bedard collected 43 goals and 41 assists for 84 points in just 36 appearances for West Van Academy Prep in the CSSHL U18.

Hockey East Championship game set

The game of the Hockey East Championship takes place and for the first time in history, the University of Massachusetts Amherst will take on the University of Massachusetts Lowell. It was a comfortable win for UMass as they dismantled Providence with a final score of 5-2. Junior forward Bobby Trivigno led the way with one goal and two assists, while New York Rangers prospect Zac Jones had one goal and one assist, and Nashville Predators prospect Marc Del Gaizo also had one goal and one assist.

UMass Lowell made an incredible comeback after trailing 4-1 to Boston College in the middle of the third period. They eventually won the game 6-5 in overtime on a game-winning goal from second-year forward Matt Brown. Senior defender Anthony Baxter led the way with two goals, and Kings prospect Andre Lee scored one goal and one assist. Minnesota Wild prospect Matthew Boldy had four assists, and Colorado Avalanche prospect Alex Newhook had two goals and three assists for Boston College in the loss.