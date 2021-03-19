Illinois vs Loyola? Only if Ramblers can overcome Georgia Tech’s perimeter trio

How does Illinois coach Brad Underwood rate 16th-seeded Drexel, the top-seeded Illinis to open NCAA Tournament opponent?

They know exactly what they are trying to get any possession past the court on the offensive side, Underwood said. They perform extremely well. I am very impressed with how hard they play. Even though they start a freshman and a sophomore, they have a tremendous amount of knowledge; their go-to guys are upperclassmen. They bounce the ball back wonderfully. And they have everything for a team that deserves to be present.

Translation: Someone brings me those reconnaissance reports from Loyola and Georgia Tech.

If the Illini (23-6) lose to the champions of the Colonial Athletic tournament, that’s just the second biggest upset in Big Dance history. Nothing the Dragons (12-7) accomplished on Friday can top Virginia’s 2018 elimination by UMBC’s, the only win in 140 tries for 16s against 1s. There is only one first time.

Much bigger drama comes with eighth-seeded Loyola (24-4) against ninth-seeded Georgia Tech (17-8). It doesn’t take a fan in a maroon and gold scarf to wonder why the selection committee didn’t bump into the Ramblers’ seed line or two, given how high they were ranked by those with polls or pretty advanced statistics by their names linked.

It’s one thing to try to survive the Yellow Jackets, eight in a row winners and champions of the ACC tournament. But to have Illinois next in the Midwest region? Pretty rough.

On the other hand, some of us are old enough to remember that winning even one NCAA tournament game would have been a really big deal in Rogers Park. And the Ramblers ‘chances of an Opening W got a lot better when Yellow Jackets’ best player, Moses Wright, the ACC Player of the Year, tested positive for COVID-19 at the intake screening in Indianapolis.

Wright, the team’s top scorer and rebounder and the one and only big man in his regular rotation, is isolated and, according to coach Josh Pastner, asymptomatic.

A hard hit, Pastner said of the loss of his best player, who will not be available against the Illini if ​​the team gets past Loyola. It smells.

Without much depth at his disposal in the best of circumstances, Pastner will likely have to give 6-10 Rodney Howard, who has only played five double-digit minutes all season against Ramblers star center Cameron Krutwig.

Krutwig, a nimble, crafty, dancing bear-lefty against Wright, a monster-dunker who can overthrow the three, would have been a compelling watch for basketball fans. Nationally, Wright against central Illinois, Kofi Cockburn, would have been one of Round 2’s biggest storylines.

On the other hand, Cockburn, a second-team All-American, vs. Krutwig, a third teamer, is very special. It’s nice to look ahead like this, isn’t it? To play things two games at the same time, if you want.

Needless to say, the Ramblers cannot operate in such a way. Not during tournaments. Not against an enemy of the big, bad ACC. Not to anyone.

As good as Wright is, the best thing about the Yellow Jackets on their hot streak is how their outline game came to life. Long slashers Michael Devoe and Jordan Usher and smooth point guard Jose Alvarado aren’t great three-point shooters, but each can create the dribble and turn a game around with a disruptive defense. Krutwig will make a huge mark on this game, but it will be Braden Norris, Lucas Williamson and the rest of the Ramblers guards who will have to keep up.

However, Loyola comes into play as a strong favorite. Even after the 2018 Final Four run, this fact alone is pretty wild when you step back and think about it.