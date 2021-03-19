Cricket News – Double Australian international Ellyse Perry signs up for The Hundred of the ECB





Doubles Australian international Ellyse Perry has announced to play for Birmingham Phoenix in the opening season out of a hundred, the ECB’s 100-ball competition The ICC Womens Player of the Decade will join a team consisting of fellow countryman Ashleigh Gardner, New Zealand Sophie Devine, and Amy Jones and Georgia Elwiss from England. I can’t wait to come to the UK and join The Hundred this summer, “Perry said in a statement. Cricket India survives the last scare to play the T20 series against England 5 HOURS AGO It is fantastic to see how it has put women’s cricket in the spotlight and attracted so many of the world’s best players to come and play in it. “With 100 balls per side it will be really exciting to play and I look forward to introducing a new generation to cricket and hopefully inspiring them to pick up a bat and ball themselves.” Ellyse Perry Image credit: Getty Images She was the youngest cricketer to represent Australia when she made her debut in 2007 – and two weeks later she was called up to the Australian women’s soccer team Matildas. She made her debut for them in an Olympic qualifier against Hong Kong, scoring in the second minute. She is the first Australian to have played in both ICC and FIFA World Cups. However, she has just been playing cricket since 2014 and has helped Australia win the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup in 2013 and ICC Womens T20 World Cup in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018 and 2020. Ellyse’s participation in The Hundred shows that the competition continues to attract the best players from around the world, ”said Beth Barrett-Wild, head of The Hundred Womens Competition. By showcasing the most talented female cricket players in the world, on a big stage, next to the men, we have the opportunity to normalize cricket as a sport for women and girls, just as it is for men and boys. I truly believe The Hundred will be a game changer for women’s sports. And Ben Sawyer, Birmingham Phoenix’s head coach added, Ellyse is a world-class cricketer who would improve any team and we are delighted to have her appear for us in Birmingham Phoenix this summer. I’ve been lucky enough to work with her for a number of years and I know her quality and work ethic will be a huge asset to us and the entire competition. Cricket Sciver eyes Cricket World Cup defense after the success of the T20 series in New Zealand 08/03/2021 AT 2:57 PM Cricket Sciver eyes Cricket World Cup defense after the success of the T20 series in New Zealand 08/03/2021 AT 1:09 PM

