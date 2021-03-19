How Bay Area High School Football Is Amid COVID-19

Friday night’s lights are dim. High school football games are played with hardly anyone in the stands, no brass bands, no smell of barbecue from the concession stands, no handshake after the game.

More than 100 Bay Area high school football teams will experience the new reality this weekend. Last weekend, in the soft opening for a season nearly lost to the pandemic, 22 teams in the area got a taste of Friday Night Lights in the days of COVID-19.

It’s weird being here and having it so quiet, Half Moon Bay coach Keith Holden told Burlingame after his team’s season opener last Friday night. Most of the time, our entire city is here.

It’s also weird to play football in March.

“I don’t know what month it is,” said Capuchino coach Jay Oca, whose Mustangs opened their season at San Mateo High on Friday night. It feels like a trap to me. It’s football. The atmosphere is football. “

Most Bay Area schools have a five-game football season scheduled. The teams that played last weekend are aiming for six. Usually high school teams play 10 regular season games.

Even if much of California has left the most restrictive (purple) level in the state’s coronavirus reopening plan, bets are hedged. Senior Night, a tradition at the end of the season, was part of the opening night at Half Moon Bay and De La Salle – a precaution to avoid the season being cut short by another wave of the virus.

Ahead of kickoff at De La Salle, the Spartans’ 36 seniors stood six feet apart, flanked by a few family members, to be individually honored on the field. In Half Moon Bay, the Cougars’ seven seniors posed for photos under an arch of orange and black balloons.

I treat every game as my last, said Connor Quosig, senior of Half Moon Bay.

The Half Moon Bay players tried to make Friday night as normal as possible. They met on Jersey Joes at the end of Main Street for the traditional pregame meal. But instead of sitting together to eat at tables, they stored their food while standing separately outside the deli.

Instead of preparing in a crowded locker room, they dressed in dugouts at the baseball diamond next to John Francis Field. Burlingames players arrived individually in cars and put on their final dress in the Half Moon Bay parking lot.

Ninety minutes before kickoff, school officials gathered the small group of spectators to educate them on protocols. Staffers stenciled Cougar paws six feet apart in the stands to remind everyone to keep their distance.

The turnout of fans was extremely limited. Each player received two tickets for family members. Some studentsfound another way. Four car-loads of them parked on the student lot a quarter of a mile from the field, turning the foggy night into a tailgate party, following the match on a live stream video on their smartphones.

Burlingame sisters Marley and Sasha Meredith sat on the roof of their car, craning their necks to get a glimpse of the field. While the evening didn’t include the Friday night revelry in the fall, the Merediths were happy to see something.

It’s nice to see them out there, said Marley, a junior who plays football. We didn’t even know if they would have a season.

Last month, after weeks of lobbying by groups of parents and coaches, Governor Gavin Newsom approved a plan to return high school outdoor sports.

In De La Salle, where a match usually attracts 3,000 spectators, there were less than 200 people present on Saturday.

Just being here is a win, De La Salle coach Justin Alumbaugh said after the Spartans’ 35-27 win over St. Marys-Stockton. We cannot lose sight of it. I’ve got every senior in the game. I think it is important to keep perspective.

At Acalanes High, just before Saturday night’s kick-off, the small crowd was greeted with an announcement through the public address system. After months of anticipation, ‘said the PA announcer,’ football is finally back here at Acalanes High School.

The Dons then went out, beating Monte Vista 33-27.

It’s a feeling you can’t even describe, to finally be back here and play a real game for four quarters, said Acalanes senior quarterback Brady Huchingson, who threw four touchdown passes.

It was the prevailing sentiment among those involved.

“To finally be able to go out and do something that I’ve been doing all my life, it feels like I’m getting back to normal,” said Danielle Daly, a senior with the Half Moon Bay cheerleading squad.

Well, not quite normal; Daly and her teammates carried out their routines almost in silence, with no background music, no audience.

But it was something.

As Oca, the Capuchino coach had said, “It’s Friday night, honey, we want to get out of here and make it happen.”

Staff writers Darren Sabedra and Evan Webeck and staff photographer Karl Mondon contributed to this report.