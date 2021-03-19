Texas A&M Women’s Tennis Drops 4-2 Match in Kentucky





LEXINGTON, Ky. The Texas A&M women’s tennis team dropped a 4-2 game in Kentucky (12-3, 4-3) Thursday at the Boone Tennis Complex. Saturday, the Aggies (10-4, 2-2) are scheduled to travel to Nashville to challenge No. 14 Vanderbilt at noon (CT) at the Currey Tennis Center Today was an energetic college tennis match, said head coach Mark Weaver. We certainly had our chances, but we didn’t cross the finish line. So many of these games come down to how you play the big points and unfortunately Kentucky was able to get through in the big moments. Saturday we will have another good opportunity and I know that we will come out of the fight with the character of our group. The Wildcats claimed the double play point to open the game with wins on lanes one and three. On the top lane, Akvile Parazinskaite and Fiona Arrese topped A & Ms Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith before No. 57 Lesedi Jacobs and Anastasia Tkachenko defeated A & Ms Jessica Anzo and Katya Townsend to capture the point. In singles, the Aggies quickly got into the game, as No. 64 Makarova won Parazinskaite 6-0, 6-4 on lane one. Kentucky regained the lead when Jacobs Townsend tipped 6-4 and 6-4 on lane three. The game was tied for the second and last time at 2-2 when Dorthea Faa-Hviding defeated Carla Girbau 6-2, 6-3 on court four. Kentucky ended the victory with points on track two, Carlota Molina on Goldsmith and track six, Arresa on Anzo. Results of tennis matches Texas A&M vs Kentucky Womens Tennis March 18, 2021 in Lexington, Ky. (Boone Tennis Center) # 28 Kentucky Women’s Tennis 4, # 27 Texas A&M 2 Singles competition 1. # 64 Tatiana Makarova (AM) beats. Akvile Parazinskaite (UK) 6-0, 6-4 Carlota Molina (UK) def. Jayci Goldsmith (AM) 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 6-4 3. Lesedi Jacobs (UK) def. Katya Townsend (AM) 6-4, 6-4 4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (AM) def. Carla Girbau (UK) 6-2, 6-3 5. Elizabeth Stevens (UK) vs. Renee McBryde (AM) 3-6, 5-5, unfinished 6. Fiona Arrese (UK) def. Jessica Anzo (AM) 6-1, 7-5 Doubles competition 1. Akvile Parazinskaite / Fiona Arrese (UK) def. # 39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (AM) 6-4 2. Carla Girbau / Elizabeth Stevens (UK) vs. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (AM) 4-4, unfinished 3. # 57 Lesedi Jacobs / Anastasia Tkachenko (UK) defeated. Jessica Anzo / Katya Townsend (AM) 7-5 Match Notes: Texas A&M 10-4, 2-2 SEC; National ranking # 27 Kentucky Women’s Tennis 12-3, 4-3 SEC; National ranking # 28 Order of arrival: Doubles (1,3); Singles (1,3,4,2,6) Official: Marcus Lee

