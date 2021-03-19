UMass men are trying to take home the first Hockey East tournament title

Junior Bobby Trivigno had one goal and two assists in the 5-2 win over Providence, giving him 10 goals and 20 assists in the season to lead the Minutemen in both categories. Earlier this week, he was selected as the first-team all-star for the conference.

Junior Filip Lindberg (6-14) has seen most of the action in the net since returning from injury and has made 20 saves against Providence. Lindberg was named to the conference’s second all-star team, as was the second defender Zac Jones (8 goals, 12 assists). Come on Josh Lopina also has eight goals and 12 assists, and was named co-rookie of the year at the conference along with BC’s Nikita Nesterenko.

The River Hawks started the tournament under .500, but have won three in a row to improve to 10-8-1, including a 3-2 road victory over No. 2 seed, Boston University, in the quarter-finals. That was followed by an exciting Wednesday night comeback at No. 1 BC in which they recovered from a 4-1 deficit with less than 10 minutes to go to force extra innings before winning 6-5 in double extensions.

It’s a no-quit mindset, the UMass Lowell coach said Norm BazinI’m proud of the group for a number of reasons, but resilience has been a keyword here all season.

Bazin comes along Henry Welsch in net. After allowing four goals in the first two bouts against BC, he allowed only one in the last 50 minutes of playing time.

I give Welschy a lot of credit on our side for having fought his way through a number of things, and I thought he got better as the game went on, Bazin said.

As the Minutemen go for their first title, UMass Lowell is aiming for their fourth title under Bazin, and the first since 2017. The River Hawks would claim a spot in the NCAA tournament with a win. Playtime Saturday is 7pm and will be on NESN.

About that offside against BC

Boston College thought it knocked its ticket to the Saturday night title game Patrick Giles was able to deflect Jack St. Ivanys shot past Welsch with 6:49 to go in first extra time. But the celebration was short-lived, as the piece went to a video review.

At first it was not clear what exactly was being disputed. It was eventually learned that the referees were assessing whether BC was offside at the zone entrance, which occurred 15 full seconds before the goal was scored.

After a few minutes of looking at the different angles of replay, the referees established that Casey Carreaus the skate was lifted slightly off the ice along the blue line as Giles carried the puck into the zone. In college hockey, that qualifies as offside, but not in the NHL, which changed the rule last off-season to the following:

A player is on the side when one of his skates is in contact with the blue line, or on his own side of the line, when the puck completely crosses the leading edge of the blue line. Its own side of the line is defined by a plane of the blue line extending up from the leading edge of the blue line. If a player has yet to break the plane before the puck crosses the leading edge, he is considered onside for the offside rule.

BC coach Jerry York would like to see that interpretation for the college game

Maybe our offside rule will be the catalyst for what the NHL has, York said after the game. It’s remarkable, when you see it, to go in slow motion, to see that Casey Carreau’s skate is like two inches off the ice.

The elation of scoring the OT goal and then having it judged for offside, I think that’s why the NHL had issues with that in the past. They changed their rule to a plane, where the skate is.

But that’s the rule we have, and it was the right call.

Waiting game

With the loss to UMass in the semifinals, Providence (11-9-5) is on the post-season bubble. Trainer Nate Leaman Politely declined when asked to make a case for his team, but chose to express his appreciation for what his players had been through.

Most importantly, I am proud of our boys, Leaman said. They did not go home at all this year. They were celebrating Thanksgiving. They were celebrating Christmas. They played while I was gone. They played when our World Junior players were gone. I am proud of that. I am proud of their efforts.

Let the committee do their job. There are good people on the committee and they are going to do their job.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @RTLNews