NFL Announces TV Deals with ESPN / ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, Amazon

The NFL announced a new series of national television offerings on Thursday, with games running on ESPN / ABC, Fox, CBS, NBC, Amazon, and NFL Network throughout the 2033 season.

The deal will hold Sunday afternoon games on CBS and Fox, Sunday night games on NBC, and Monday night games on ESPN, and some games will also air on ABC. For the first time, Amazon will be the exclusive home for Thursday night games, which will also be seen over the air in the competing teams’ home markets. NFL Network will also broadcast select games.

ABC will pick up two Super Bowls during the deal – the first in 2026 – and the other networks will broadcast three each.

ESPN’s package will add six games to the network during the season. There will be three doubleheaders on Monday night – with games on ESPN, followed by a game on ABC. There will also be a Saturday doubleheader during the last weekend of the season and a game on Sunday morning streamed nationally on ESPN +.

ESPN, which previously aired a wildcard playoff game, is also adding one game to the division round.

For the first time, ESPN’s Monday Night Football will be able to “flex” games starting with week 12 of the season to ensure better matchups. The ESPN package also includes the ability to record four teams up to twice each.

ESPN will also continue to broadcast the NFL concept, as it has done since 1980, and the Pro Bowl. NFL PrimeTime also returns to ESPN + on Sunday nights and will be streamed all week.

“When ESPN and the NFL work best together, the results are transformational for sports fans and the industry,” ESPN and sports content chairman Jimmy Pitaro said in a statement. “Some of the most notable examples of collaboration have taken place in the past 12 months, demonstrating The Walt Disney Company’s extraordinary reach that is fundamental to this agreement. There are so many exciting new components including Super Bowls and added playoff games, new end-of-season games with playoff implications, exclusive streaming games on ESPN +, flexible scheduling and enhancements, and more. It’s a comprehensive deal we haven’t reached with the NFL yet, and we couldn’t be more enthusiastic about what the future holds. “

Bob Chapek, CEO of Disney, said in a statement, “This groundbreaking agreement ensures that the passionate fan base of ESPN will continue to have access to the best the NFL has to offer. consumer, broadcast, cable, linear, social and digital outlets. Special thanks to Roger Goodell and the owners of the NFL for continuing to embrace new ways to engage their fans, especially through increasingly important platforms such as ESPN +. “

ESPN has another year with its current deal, and it has added a bridge agreement for 2022. For the upcoming 2021 season, ESPN will add two Saturday games with implications for the playoffs in the last week of the season. For 2022, those games will continue and there will be the Sunday morning international game on ESPN + and one ESPN / ABC Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The ESPN package also includes the ability to stream games on ESPN +, as well as one international series game on an exclusive national basis. NBC, CBS and Fox will also have the ability to stream games they own the rights to.

NBC’s package also includes “flex” games, as in the past.

“We are proud to expand our partnerships with the most innovative media companies on the market,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “Together with our recently completed employment agreement with the NFLPA, these distribution agreements bring an unprecedented era of stability to the League and will enable us to continue to grow and improve our game.”