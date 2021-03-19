State football force Sheldon Irish is out and ready to play football

Sheldon coach Josh Line is so ready to return to football that he eagerly counted down the minutes for kick-off later that evening on Thursday afternoon.

And that was for the junior varsity game.

I’ve never been more excited about a JV game in my life, he said.

The varsity team will return to the field on Friday for a 6:30 pm home game against Willamette, the first game for the Irish since a playoff defeat to Barlow on November 15, 2019.

The delayed start to the season took two weeks longer for Sheldon than for most teams, as the Class 6A state power was on a COVID-19 hiatus for the entire team until last Sunday.

We had a great week of practice this week and I couldn’t be more proud of these kids because they hung out there and stayed committed and hopefully we’ll have some success on Friday, Line said. I am quite excited to play.

The past four weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for Sheldon.

On February 10, Governor Kate Brown allowed outdoor sports to return, paving the way for the preparatory football season. What followed was a solid exhibition week for the Irish as they prepared for the planned March 5 opener against Springfield. That included a spicy and encouraging scrimmage on the morning of Saturday, February 27.

I left our practice field thinking, “We weren’t too bad off,” said Line. For the most part, I felt pretty good about what I was seeing.

Later that night, he received a call from a player who had tested positive for COVID-19, prompting an immediate 14-day quarantine for the entire team and the cancellation of the season opener against the Millers and the March 12 game against North Eugene. .

My heart sank for all the kids, Line said. That was heartbreaking to me. All this hassle that young people are dealing with now was amplified to the tenth degree. Just trying to hold and hold everyone together; emotions were really running high for all of us. Parents, players, our administration, everyone had a hard time.

The long way back

Like most local teams, Sheldons’ process of playing in March began long before Brown’s government finally gave her approval. Socially detached, contactless, in-person training was allowed earlier this year, and the Irish took advantage of it.

In February it’s pouring rain, it’s freezing outside, they talk about snow every other day and our kids are training at 7am and we didn’t even know if we would have a season, Line said. They just showed up and started training.

Line said his team relied on that experience to get through the past two weeks.

True to their stance in February, the kids went back to work, he said. We started in the morning before school with Zoom training and afternoon meetings. We dusted off and did what we could to stay ready to play.

They get their chance on Friday in what will be the first of a four-game season.

I am really proud of this group of seniors, perhaps as proud as I have ever been of a group of seniors, Line said. I know I have never faced a challenge like this before and I know that no one I have ever coached has faced such a challenge. To stick with it and maintain a positive attitude when I know it hasn’t been easy for them tomorrow is some sort of reward for their hard work.

ALSO FRIDAY

Silverton (1-1) at Marist (2-0): The Spartans have won back-to-back road games against traditionally strong teams in North Bend (42-14) and Cascade (25-21). Now they play their first home game of the year against the Foxes, who were in the semi-finals of Class 5A in 2019.

Churchill (1-1) at North Eugene (1-1): Both teams have their first wins of the season. The Lancers beat Springfield 40-6 and the Highlanders, who dropped to Class 4A this season, beat Woodburn 41-21.

Thurston (2-0) in Springfield (0-2): The Colts averaged 39 points per game and only allowed 12 points in two games. That’s one less than the Millers have scored this season as they try to get their offense on track.

Junction City (2-0) at Pleasant Hill (1-1): The Tigers are off to an undefeated start to their first season under coach Max Wall and their first season after falling to Class 3A for football.

