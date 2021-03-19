This week in ACC Field Hockey





ACC weekly release http://theacc.co/accFH2020 ACC Field Hockey page https://theacc.co/ACCfh Quick Hits – March 18 Two-time defending NCAA and ACC fall season champion North Carolina ranks # 1 in the first NFHCA poll of the 2021 spring season, which lists all seven ACC hockey teams in the top 15 countries. Fall ACC regular season winner Louisville ranks # 2, followed by # 8 Syracuse, # 12 Duke, # 13 Wake Forest, # 14 Virginia, and # 15 Boston College. Boston College goalkeeper Jonna Kennedy has been named the NFHCA National Defensive Player of the Week after making a combined 10 saves while posting shutouts in each of the Eagles’ two non-conference wins last weekend. Kennedy is the consecutive ACC player to claim the credit after the selection of North Carolina goalkeeper Amanda Hendrys on March 10. Three games with ACC teams are scheduled for the weekend, including a league game between Wake Forest and Duke on Friday afternoon in Durham. Boston College’s road race in North Carolina, scheduled for Friday, has been postponed. The postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantine and contact tracing within the BC hockey program. The team adheres to the protocols outlined in the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, available at theACC.com. Louisville leads all institutions with the most NFHCA National Academic Squad selections, placing 25 student athletes on the list announced Thursday. The Division I National Academic Squad program honors student athletes who have achieved a cumulative point average of 3.3 or higher during the first semester of the 2020-2021 academic year. The ACC had a total of 107 selections. Duke followed Louisville with 19, while 15 were recognized each in North Carolina, Virginia, and Wake Forest. Syracuse had 10 players selected, followed by Boston College with eight. See for full selections 2020 NFHCA Division I National Academic Squad As ACC Fall Champion, North Carolina will host the top-performing conference team in the Spring standings on April 23, with the winner receiving ACC’s automatic qualifying spot in the 2020-21 NCAA Field Hockey Championship.







