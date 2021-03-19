India vs England 4th T20 Highlights March 18, 2021 – Cricket Highlights 2 – Highlights Guru





Have to win the match for the home team because of their loss in the last: 3rd T20I against England. If the home team wants to stay alive in the series, if they want to win the series, they have to win the last two games. On the other side of England, they are just one win away from the series win. The captain of the home team India Virat Kohli is so far the top scorer of the series with 150 runs in three innings. JC Buttler scored 111 and JJ Roy 104. MA Wood took four wickets in two games, Washington Sundar took four wickets in three innings, CJ Jordan also took four wickets in three games. Ind vs Eng Highlights today Thursday, 18/3/2021 – 3rd T20I (N), England tour of India from Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. England won the coin toss and will bowl first again. Eoin Morgan: “Looks really good, we are back on the surface where we played the first game. (About hunting is easier) The challenge of getting a total is always nerve-wracking, depending on how you start in the first 10 overs. Then there’s the dew element, which adds to the stress of setting a total. I also think both sides bowled better in the first innings. We never really tried to be the number 1 in the world, everything is just building the World Cup. Obviously, it’s a lot easier to learn when you win, as opposed to learning the hard way. “ Virat Kohli: “Pretty happy. We were always willing to challenge ourselves and probably would have done the opposite when we won the toss. Our record hasn’t been too bad in the recent past as first batting, we just want to improve on every aspect. . More difficult to set a total if you don’t know what the field will look like, but this field looks the best of the series. Harder and more even. I think our body language was not up to the mark the previous game and that we discussed in the team meeting. “It doesn’t have to be a do-or-die situation to get the best out of yourself on the field. Hitting and bowling is easier, fielding is a selfless act. You really have to be in the best frame of mind to give fully. A forced change and one to give a chance: Rahul Chahar gets the chance to play in the place of Yuzvendra Chahal. And Ishan Kishan has a downside from diving on a good leg recently, so Suryakumar Yadav comes to get him. “ India team: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Suryakumar Yadav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Washington Sundar, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 11 R Chahar .

England team: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jos Buttler (wk), 3 Dawid Malan, 4 Jonny Bairstow, 5 Eoin Morgan (capt), 6 Ben Stokes, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Jofra Archer, 10 Adil Rashid, 11 Mark Wood .

