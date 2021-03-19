Lincoln Riley talks ahead of the spring ball on Thursday

The time has almost come for spring football to kick off for the Oklahoma Sooners as practice begins next week, all leading up to the Spring Game in late April.
Many fans will be very excited to see the players they haven’t seen since the end of last season as expectations for 2021 are as high as they have ever been and many expect the Sooners to be champion contenders in the new season .
With the spring ball officially kicking off next week, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media to discuss the latest news with his team before training begins. Here’s what he had to say:
Welcome back
“It’s an exciting time for us to be able to jump on the field again here for a spring ball, something we haven’t done for a long time. It’s exciting and the team has done very well during this initial off-season period. You can see that we are quite an experienced team in many areas. We have seen some signs that we are quite a mature team. I think there is a lot of expectation from both the coaches and the players to get her back on the field for the spring ball. You know, it’s clearly something we missed last year. I think everyone sees the opportunity for us to develop as a football team and for these guys to continue developing as players. “
COVID-19 vaccinations
‘It has clearly been a hot topic here. I would say many of our employees have had the opportunity to get vaccinated and benefited from it. You know, we’ve been lucky enough to live in a community where the vaccination was fairly available and so many people in the community and groups have gone to great lengths to make that available and that’s why we really appreciate that. I would say our team is a conversation we started with our team very early in the spring. No decision for them, just teach them what the vaccine will be, answer questions, our medical team has been very involved with our team and I think we’ve certainly had some players who have received the vaccine. “
About Kennedy Brooks’ return to football
“He is fully participating as a member of the team. You know, hard work out of season. Some of it is just a little bit left for us to see, you know, you just have to get back on the field and see where they stand. You have a guy who has clearly played with the ball a lot and is a very smart soccer game that you think can get back into swing very quickly. But at the same time, every time you are away from a football field for a year, it is different. I mean, it just is. So I’m sure they will definitely be an adjustment period for him. “
Entering into secondary spring
“There are some strangers, and a lot of talent and new faces. There will be a lot of competition. I think the safety position, for starters, will be fun to watch them play. Obviously, Pat (Fields) won’t be able to go through the majority, if not all of spring, that this will be a lot of reps for several guys to be watched there.
On the corner is also very interesting. Again, some guys who didn’t play much that you think is their time to make a move. Josh Eaton certainly in that category. Jaden Davis has had a really good off season, can’t wait to see him. Definitely expect a lot of growth from DJ (Graham) and Woodi (Washington) both. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit