Lincoln Riley talks ahead of the spring ball on Thursday

The time has almost come for spring football to kick off for the Oklahoma Sooners as practice begins next week, all leading up to the Spring Game in late April.

Many fans will be very excited to see the players they haven’t seen since the end of last season as expectations for 2021 are as high as they have ever been and many expect the Sooners to be champion contenders in the new season .

With the spring ball officially kicking off next week, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley met with the media to discuss the latest news with his team before training begins. Here’s what he had to say:

Welcome back

“It’s an exciting time for us to be able to jump on the field again here for a spring ball, something we haven’t done for a long time. It’s exciting and the team has done very well during this initial off-season period. You can see that we are quite an experienced team in many areas. We have seen some signs that we are quite a mature team. I think there is a lot of expectation from both the coaches and the players to get her back on the field for the spring ball. You know, it’s clearly something we missed last year. I think everyone sees the opportunity for us to develop as a football team and for these guys to continue developing as players. “

COVID-19 vaccinations

‘It has clearly been a hot topic here. I would say many of our employees have had the opportunity to get vaccinated and benefited from it. You know, we’ve been lucky enough to live in a community where the vaccination was fairly available and so many people in the community and groups have gone to great lengths to make that available and that’s why we really appreciate that. I would say our team is a conversation we started with our team very early in the spring. No decision for them, just teach them what the vaccine will be, answer questions, our medical team has been very involved with our team and I think we’ve certainly had some players who have received the vaccine. “

About Kennedy Brooks’ return to football

“He is fully participating as a member of the team. You know, hard work out of season. Some of it is just a little bit left for us to see, you know, you just have to get back on the field and see where they stand. You have a guy who has clearly played with the ball a lot and is a very smart soccer game that you think can get back into swing very quickly. But at the same time, every time you are away from a football field for a year, it is different. I mean, it just is. So I’m sure they will definitely be an adjustment period for him. “

Entering into secondary spring

“There are some strangers, and a lot of talent and new faces. There will be a lot of competition. I think the safety position, for starters, will be fun to watch them play. Obviously, Pat (Fields) won’t be able to go through the majority, if not all of spring, that this will be a lot of reps for several guys to be watched there.

On the corner is also very interesting. Again, some guys who didn’t play much that you think is their time to make a move. Josh Eaton certainly in that category. Jaden Davis has had a really good off season, can’t wait to see him. Definitely expect a lot of growth from DJ (Graham) and Woodi (Washington) both. “