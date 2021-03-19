Sports
High school tennis player claims teammate caused eye injury with a careless hit
FENTON, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in April about a case in which a former Fenton High School tennis player was permanently injured after a teammate hit a tennis ball that hit him in the eye when a team workout ended. .
Originally filed and dismissed in Genesee Circuit Court, the dismissal of the lawsuit filed by Bradley Trecha and his father, Jeff Trecha, was later upheld by the Michigan Court of Appeals before going to the state Supreme Court.
The Trechas asked the state Supreme Court to consider the case and the judges agreed to consider arguments aimed at whether the incident causing Trechas injury was reasonably foreseeable to someone involved in a recreational activity.
The lawsuit was filed by Trecha against Brenden Remillard, an elderly teammate on the Fenton tennis team, when both were students at Fenton in September 2016, court documents said.
Trecha was injured at Fenton High School on tennis courts where, according to the court, practice was taking place. The team practiced on two banks of lanes separated by a fence that was 15 feet behind the baselines of the lanes and Trecha was between the baseline and the fence at the end of the workout.
Treacha and others had been instructed by their coach to pick up tennis balls around the court, according to a letter submitted by his attorney, Edwin W. Jakeway. At the same time, Remillard ended a practice match.
After losing the match, the command says, Remillard turned and in frustration pulled a ball from his pocket and hit it behind him, punching Trecha in the eye as he collected balls around the field.
Jakeway declined to comment on the case to MLive-The Flint Journal, and Mary T. Nemeth, Remillard’s attorney, could not be reached for comment.
But in their briefing to the Supreme Court, the two sides argued whether Trecha was a participant in a recreational activity, even though training was finishing and he was not participating in a match.
If he were a competitor, Trecha would have to show that Remillard acted not only carelessly but also recklessly, which Genesee Circuit Judge Celeste D. Bell said was not.
Given the totality of the circumstances, it is clear that it was unforeseeable that Bradley Trecha would be punched in the face for picking up tennis balls once training, the recreational activity, was over, his lawyer letter says. It is clear from Coach (Gary) Ballard’s testimony that the activity violated his rules and the rules of the venue. It is clear that the damage is not due to risks inherent in the activity and therefore an ordinary default standard should be applied in this case.
Remillards’ attorney says in her briefing that her client was not reckless because he did not know Treacha was behind him when he hit the ball towards the fence.
Had he known otherwise, (Remillard) wouldn’t have hit the ball in that direction, the letter says. When (Remillard) realized that (Treacha) had been injured, he went to him, apologized, and helped him get medical attention.
Oral arguments in the case are scheduled at 9:30 am on April 7 and will be livestreamed on Supreme Courts YouTube page. Each party has 15 minutes to present their arguments.
Read more about MLive:
Private schools in Michigan may receive government funding for health care costs, the Supreme Court says quietly
The Michigan Supreme Court clears the ruling that declared the ballot box request rules unconstitutional
Michigan Supreme Court publishes report aiming to close justice divide and improve access to legal resources
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]