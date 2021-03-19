High school tennis player claims teammate caused eye injury with a careless hit

FENTON, MI – The Michigan Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in April about a case in which a former Fenton High School tennis player was permanently injured after a teammate hit a tennis ball that hit him in the eye when a team workout ended. .

Originally filed and dismissed in Genesee Circuit Court, the dismissal of the lawsuit filed by Bradley Trecha and his father, Jeff Trecha, was later upheld by the Michigan Court of Appeals before going to the state Supreme Court.

The Trechas asked the state Supreme Court to consider the case and the judges agreed to consider arguments aimed at whether the incident causing Trechas injury was reasonably foreseeable to someone involved in a recreational activity.

The lawsuit was filed by Trecha against Brenden Remillard, an elderly teammate on the Fenton tennis team, when both were students at Fenton in September 2016, court documents said.

Trecha was injured at Fenton High School on tennis courts where, according to the court, practice was taking place. The team practiced on two banks of lanes separated by a fence that was 15 feet behind the baselines of the lanes and Trecha was between the baseline and the fence at the end of the workout.

Treacha and others had been instructed by their coach to pick up tennis balls around the court, according to a letter submitted by his attorney, Edwin W. Jakeway. At the same time, Remillard ended a practice match.

After losing the match, the command says, Remillard turned and in frustration pulled a ball from his pocket and hit it behind him, punching Trecha in the eye as he collected balls around the field.

Jakeway declined to comment on the case to MLive-The Flint Journal, and Mary T. Nemeth, Remillard’s attorney, could not be reached for comment.

But in their briefing to the Supreme Court, the two sides argued whether Trecha was a participant in a recreational activity, even though training was finishing and he was not participating in a match.

If he were a competitor, Trecha would have to show that Remillard acted not only carelessly but also recklessly, which Genesee Circuit Judge Celeste D. Bell said was not.

Given the totality of the circumstances, it is clear that it was unforeseeable that Bradley Trecha would be punched in the face for picking up tennis balls once training, the recreational activity, was over, his lawyer letter says. It is clear from Coach (Gary) Ballard’s testimony that the activity violated his rules and the rules of the venue. It is clear that the damage is not due to risks inherent in the activity and therefore an ordinary default standard should be applied in this case.

Remillards’ attorney says in her briefing that her client was not reckless because he did not know Treacha was behind him when he hit the ball towards the fence.

Had he known otherwise, (Remillard) wouldn’t have hit the ball in that direction, the letter says. When (Remillard) realized that (Treacha) had been injured, he went to him, apologized, and helped him get medical attention.

Oral arguments in the case are scheduled at 9:30 am on April 7 and will be livestreamed on Supreme Courts YouTube page. Each party has 15 minutes to present their arguments.

