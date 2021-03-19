Top NHL adds to consider

Especially for Yahoo Sports

This column recently focused on underperforming teams, so let’s switch to those who have done better than expected. We knew the Bolts and Golden Knights were stacked and the Canes and Leafs would be somewhere in the mix, but did anyone really believe the Panthers and Islanders would be that high in the overall standings? Or the Wild in second place in the West?

We’re about halfway there, so there’s a lot of time to maintain the fantasy power or make a move. Make sure to check out the latest player news about RotoWire and our related hockey content to set up your lineups and manage your rosters.

There is no such thing as too much hockey. The only thing to worry about when watching three games at the same time is why not watch four. No protocol related delays to mention at the time of writing.

Forward

Jakub Voracek, PHI (45 percent roster)

21 points in 24 games. That’s probably all that needs to be said to convince you that Voracek is worthy of being in more fantasy squads. Wait, do you want more? Okay, there are the six power-play assists and the nearly three-minute average in that situation. And you can ignore the 9-0 thump against the Rangers on Wednesday as every Flyer underperformed. Voracek may be 31, but he’s showing no signs of old age with eight points and 22 shots in eight games this month.

Keller put together a modest six-game streak before striking out in the last three against Minnesota. But it’s not that the young winger didn’t try, as he fired a total of eight shots and created four risky chances in 21 minutes of the last encounter. Don’t be put off by Keller’s recent drop in coverage, as he will still remain well positioned within the Coyotes’ front line and has historically been able to quickly bounce back after a slump.

Andre Burakovsky, COL (34 percent)

Burakovsky (no relation) showed promise during his Washington tenure, but never reached the next level until moving to Colorado. A solid 45-in-58 debut has carried over to this season in the form of 19-in-24 including six PPPs. The Swedish international skates with Nazem Kadri and Brandon Saad on the second line of the Avs and has seen time on their top man advantage but is mainly working on the second group.

Not many forwards in the NHL have been as consistent over the past three years as Smith with point totals of 60, 53 and 54. He’s a little off the pace of this season with 11 in 27 games, but the Ice Age matches in all situations. previous seasons. And Smith sticks with well-known linemates William Karlsson and Jonathan Marchessault, although their totals are considerably higher. The 9.5 shooting rate is below its limit, so you have to think the target (and point) luck will improve in the end.

After three consecutive campaigns with excellent attack figures, Arvidsson slipped last season with just 28 points in 57 games. He started 2021 with a bang by scoring a goal and four assists in the top five, but found himself scoreless at 10. There is hope again for Arvidsson as he has scored six points and 21 shots in the past seven games . While Eeli Tolvanen has usurped him as the main man on the right, Arvidsson provides the talent and output to qualify for your lineup.

Since March 5, Henrique has scored three goals, five assists, 16 shots and 62 faceoff wins. Not bad for someone who has often been overlooked when it comes to centers during their career. Henrique has only registered one PPA, but is participating in the top unit of the Ducks. He may be in his 10th full NHL year and at risk of losing time on the next wave of Anaheim, but being flanked by young talents like Trevor Zegras, Maxime Comtois and Troy Terry can only help.

Speaking of older pivots not getting enough love, Zajac has quietly put together a nice week and a half consisting of seven assists, 13 hits, and 69 faceoff wins. The 35-year-old has apparently been rejuvenated on par with freshmen Yegor Sharangovich and Janne Kuokkanen and has taken on more responsibility with the absence of Nico Hischier added to his already prominent shorthand duty.

Colin White, OTT (2 percent)

After placing 41 points out of 21, a lot was promised for White’s progression. Unfortunately, he fell back in 2019/20 by just 23. It didn’t go well for White when 2021 got underway, as he either got a healthy scratch, out with an injury, or got under minutes. The Ice Age steadily increased, and the 2015 21st pick ultimately benefited across the board, scoring six goals and adding 21 shots and 14 hits in his last 11 appearances. Please check White’s status before picking him up as he left Wednesday’s game early.

Defenders

Jacob Trouba, NYR (40 percent)

Before missing eight games with a thumb injury, Trouba posted just three assists from his first 14, but also added 27 shots, 48 ​​hits and 33 blocks. Since returning, the former Jet has scored a goal, three helpers, eight shots, 12 hits and eight blocks, while briefly experiencing the Rangers’ best blueline PP role while Adam Fox was offside. That role has been reduced with Fox back in the fold, but there is longer term hope for Trouba as someone who can contribute a few points and provide a lot of additional stats.

Brett Pesce, CAR (19 percent)

Pesce was cited as quite an attacking contributor along with Jake Bean three weeks ago. And while he’s only been busted on five counts since then, three came on the Canes’ reserve man advantage. Pesce also got chipped with 17 shots and 15 blocks on that stretch while skating for over 23 minutes a night.

Jani Hakanpaa, ANH (16 percent)

Like Radko Gudas, Hakanpaa operates as a hit specialist. Sure, he’s blocked 48 shots, delivered almost one shot per game, and picked up 20 PIM, but you add him in for the NHL’s second-best 132 bonecrushing checks averaging over five since Feb. 11. You’d figure Hakanpaa could at least do better than one assist given that he’s regularly paired with Cam Fowler on equal strength, but points are clearly not his forte.

Gustav Forsling, FLA (0 percent)

Forsling played in Chicago for three seasons before signing with Carolina, but spent the entire 2019/20 in the AHL. Florida took the opportunity to get him off the waivers in January, and their gamble recently paid off with a goal and three assists in four games. Forsling is also a prolific 15 out of six shooter and projects for a decent offensive haul as the QB of the Panthers’ secondary PP unit.

Goalkeepers

Cam Talbot, MIN (47 percent)

De Wild has been defensively against only four goals lately, including three shutouts from their last five games. Kaapo Kahkonen was in the net for three of them and made an out twice against the opposition, while Talbot produced a few prominent appearances against Arizona with a combined one goal allowed. Kahkonen has the better record (12-4 vs. 6-4-1) and superior stats (2.05 GAA and .927 serve vs. 2.46 / .916), but the veteran still needs to get enough starts to continue his recent run put .

Adin Hill, ARI (4 percent)

Last week, Antti Raanta was discussed as the most logical replacement for the injured Darcy Kuemper. Of course, Raanta went down for Tuesday’s game and left Hill to start. The 24-year-old repeated his effort from last Friday, conceding three goals while his teammates on the other end produced nothing. The Coyotes’ lack of scoring doesn’t really help in trying to tout their goaltending, but they need to pick up the pace with two upcoming matchups in Anaheim. Raanta’s problem appears to be short-lived, although they may not want to risk him right away and choose Hill either way.

