Table Tennis: Sharat Kamal, Sashiyan, Manika, Sasasa compete in the Tokyo Olympics

Paddler of India made hay at the Asian Olympic qualifying tournament in Doha on Thursday when four people blocked the berth of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Veteran table tennis player Sharat Kamal will take his stunning victory over Pakistani Muhammad Ramies, seal his ticket to Tokyo and compete in his fourth Olympic Games of his career.

Sharat Kamal defeated Ramies 11-4, 11-1, 11-5, 11-4 in just over 22 minutes in the second round of the men’s singles for the South Asian group. Kamal had lost the opening games 9-11, 13-15, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11 to fellow countryman Gunan Sekaransashiyan. By defeating Ramies, Kamal finished in at least second place, enough to secure a spot in the late game scheduled for July.

India’s top men’s singles paddler, Sashiyan, took the lead in the group after beating Ramies in the last round Robin match in Doha.

It will be my best Olympics: Sharat Kamal

“It was a good game against Sashiyan, but I made a mistake and he used them to win the game. Before playing Ramies I was a bit nervous because I had never seen it before. But the first After a few games I was confident. My strategy worked and I did well to stay in control.

38-year-old Chalas said it was a great relief given the unrest in 2020.

“A lot has happened since March 2020. I became champion in Oman, was in a close relationship and was preparing for a qualifier in Thailand in just two weeks, but suddenly everything stopped. did.

“I have achieved the highest ranking in my career. Especially like this year it is a sigh of relief. These are my fourth Olympics, but they will be my best Olympics.

Sutilta Mukherjee, Manika Batra’s book Tokyo Bath

Meanwhile, second-placed Indian singer Sutil Tamkazy has four top-tier Manika Batras in a one-off contest to secure her place at the Tokyo Olympics, her first appearance at the Tokyo Olympics. I was surprised at -2.

Commonwealth Games gold medalist Manika Batra also booked a ticket to Tokyo after finishing second in the Doha Asian qualifiers.