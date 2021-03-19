Norfolk State survives Appalachian State 54-53 in First Four

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Devante Carter made two free throws with 8.6 seconds remaining and Norfolk State held on to defeat Appalachian State 54-53 in the First Four on Thursday evening after blowing an 18-point lead in the second half.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion Spartans completed a sweep through historically black colleges and universities on day one of the NCAA Tournament game, joining Southwestern Athletic Conference champion Texas Southern, who defeated Mount St. Mary’s. Norfolk State moved up to Gonzaga, the best driver on Saturday.

Defeating the powerful Bulldogs requires a massive improvement on the Spartans’ shooting, who won despite only 26% in the second half and 35% overall. But they made clutch baskets all along the stretch and against the country’s top team.

“Survive and advance, and that’s exactly what we did,” said Robert Jones, Norfolk’s national team coach. We knew that Appalachian State was not going to disappear. They came back from a big backlog of another opponent earlier in the season. Then we got cold, and they got hot and turned it into a basketball game. ”

Jalen Hawkins scored 20 of his career-high 24 points off the bench before halftime for the Spartans (17-7), who had their first tournament win since upset No. 2 seed Missouri in 2012. The junior guard nearly perfected in the first 20 minutes, making 6 of 7 shots and all four of the threes while Norfolk State built a 19-point lead.

Hawkins cooled down a bit after the break, but made a major lay-up during the Spartans’ late rally.

“We kind of panicked because we didn’t expect them to come back that soon,” Hawkins said. “Our coach told us to stay positive, play defensively, that’s what we strive for. We knew we had to defend from the jump. ”

Justin Forrest had 18 points for App State (17-12), which shot 27% and missed the last 10 tries.

The Mountaineers advanced 51-45 on Forrest’s layup with 5:48 left, but the only runs after that were two free throws by Adrian Delph with 1:03 left to make it 53-52. Carter, who shot 1 of 10 out of the field, replied by making his only two free-throw attempts of the game. App State missed two late shots on his last possession, a 3-pointer from Michael Almonacy followed by Forrest’s jumper as time went on.

“ It’s designed for a backrest for Forrest, ” said App State coach Dustin Kearns. “ We lifted everyone up and we wanted to sprint Justin Forrest up with a back cut. They made the entry (pass) very difficult and it broke. I thought the 3 was off but that’s what we were trying to get Justin on a back cut. ”

HBCU LOF

Jones was still trying to come to terms with his team’s tense victory to understand that two HBCUs won on the same night, and even on the same floor, just hours apart in the Indiana Assembly Hall.

“ I mean, it’s amazing that two HBCUs took off tonight, ” he said. “ In all fairness, there are a lot of teams who have gone to the tournament but have not won. And we were able to get a MEAC victory.

”I’m happy. I am happy with the conference. I am happy for the school. I am happy for the young men in that locker room. And I am already happy to have HBCUs. ”

LARGE PHOTO

Norfolk State: Hawkins and the Spartans fired shots and set the tone in the first half that followed App State’s heels. They quickly lost focus and direction before recovering.

Appalachian State: It couldn’t have started worse for the Mountaineers, who missed all 18 3-pointers in the first half and were 6 out of 36 overall. Thus, they woke up and seemed to take control before missing shots along the trajectory that could have sealed an emotional victory.

“ It’ll take me a while to get over this, ” Forrest said. “ We wish we could have these back, man. We all feel like we’ve accomplished a lot, but we wish we could get it back. ”

