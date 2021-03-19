A call to connect | News





A call to connect March 18, 2021 In what has been an incredibly difficult winter season for everyone, older members of Gloucestershire Cricket could still feel connected to the club through telephone conversations with players and the wider staff. The club reached over 250 members over 70 and spent thousands of minutes talking about all sorts of things, not just cricket. Coaches, players and other staff learned about our members’ personal situations as they shared their own individual struggles and uplifting stories. With members and supporters unable to attend cricket matches in 2020, many appreciated the opportunity to talk to the likes of David Payne and Josh Shaw about the course of the season and their hopes for 2021. The response to the calls has been entirely positive, with the common theme being an overwhelming desire to see cricket live again, although many have seen a few matches at the Gloscricket Match Center. Pete Lamb, Gloucestershire Cricket Community Engagement Officer, said: “The focus of the calls was simply to ensure that our members continue to feel part of Gloucestershire Cricket during this extraordinary time. Friendly conversation, light conversation and a different voice to talk to has become a luxury in such uncertain times. The feedback is heartwarming and has shown that there is an absolute need for further support. ” Members who found the phone calls helpful in any way can also take advantage of other opportunities provided to speak with like-minded people, even after the pandemic is a distant memory. The Sporting Memories Foundation offers people the opportunity to meet once a week to share and discuss memories of past sporting events. Meetings that would normally take place at Bristol County Ground are still taking place thanks to the video communications platform Zoom. Everyone can join for free, the Zoom meetings will continue to take place on a weekly basis even after “normalcy” has been restored. Members and supporters are encouraged to participate. Pete Lamb continued: “We are proud to have a long-standing partnership with The Sporting Memories Foundation, an organization dealing with issues such as loneliness or, as we have seen over the past 12 months, isolation. “These fantastic reminiscence sessions have moved to a virtual world for now, and they are supposed to run with the face-to-face group when the time is right, meaning anyone can join no matter where they live. Gloucestershire bowler Josh Shaw, speaking to many members, said: “Having members and supporters on the ground was really missed by us in 2020, and we can’t wait for that to change this season. Talking to members in recent weeks has shown how difficult these times have been for many. The weekly Sporting Memories sessions give people the opportunity to socialize with like-minded cricket supporters. Anyone who thinks it could be beneficial to them should definitely try it. ” See below for more information on the Sporting Memories Sessions. If you know someone who might be interested, you can share this information using this link here.







