Charleston Announces 250 Events Following Volvo Car Open | TENNIS.com





Charleston tennis fans will get an extra week of action in 2021 after Charleston Tennis, LLC announced a WTA 250 tournament to follow the return of the Volvo Car Open The Volvo Car Open, a decades-long staple of the women's tennis calendar, was canceled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Daniel Island eventually hosted a practice tournament in June, but it is clear that the tournament is making up for lost time in style this season. When the Billie Jean King Cup Final canceled his event originally scheduled for the week after the Volvo Car Open, Steve Simon, CEO of WTA Tour, approached our team with the option of hosting a WTA 250 level event. said tournament director Bob Moran. 2019 Volvo Car Open champion Madison Keys will star in the Charleston 250 singles field, which will consist of 23 direct entrants, four wildcards, four qualifiers and one special waiver in addition to a full doubles tournament. According to an official press release, the tournament is working with the WTA and the Medical University of South Carolina to develop its health and safety protocols for the event, allowing the team to create a safe atmosphere for players, key personnel and operational partners. . The WTA Tour is a real partnership between players and the tournaments, Moran continued, which means we must work together for the betterment of the Tour. Our decision to host this event is a reflection of our partnership and commitment to supporting players. A slew of American talent will join Keys for the Charleston 250, including Amanda Anisimova, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Danielle Collins, Sloane Stephens and Shelby Rogers. International stars like Yulia Putintseva, Ons Jabeur and Barbora Krejcikova will also appear.







