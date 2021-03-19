Trenton Hockey Sinks Ann Arbor Pioneer; advances to regional finals with PHOTO GALLERY | MIPrepZone

To help set up the Thursday night hockey game between Ann Arbor Pioneer and Trenton, a history lesson is in place, so grab your books and a pencil and a hockey stick.

In the 2017-18 season, Trenton defeated Pioneer 6-0 in a regional final. The Trojans reached the final where they lost 4-2 to Hartland.

The following year, Trenton eliminated Pioneer 2-1 in the first game of the regionals. The Trojans again lost to Hartland in the state final 4-0.

And last season, Trenton eliminated Pioneer 4-0 in a regional game in the first round. The Trojans were scheduled to play Hartland in a state semi-final when the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season.

Welcome to the present and a regional match in the first round of 2020-21 between Pioneer and Trenton. If history teaches us anything, it is that it often repeats itself and that is exactly what happened at the Kennedy Recreation Center in Trenton.

The Pioneers scored early in the game to take a 1-0 lead, but from then on it was all Trenton (11-7), as the Trojans skated away with a 9-4 victory to advance to the regional final. The Trojans play Ann Arbor Skyline in Kennedy on Saturday. The Eagles defeated Saline 5-1 in the first regional semifinal at Kennedy on Thursday night.

Pioneers Ethan Kotre, assisted by Liam Schaefer, scored to put the Pioneers (11-3-1) on the board early in the first period. But it didn’t take long.

Less than 10 seconds later, Trenton’s Rory Szczepaniak scored with an assist from Ian Bannett to level the match at 1-1. This wouldn’t be the last time Trenton would immediately react to a Pioneer goal.

At 5:43 into the first period, Trenton took a 2-1 lead over a goal from Nickolas Fields with an assist from Brad Nemeth. A few minutes later, the Trojans were 3-1 ahead of a goal from Xavier Gradinscak with assists from Micah Kneiding and Collin Preston.

Trenton led 3-1 after one.

The goals came fast and furious in a wild second period.

At 4:46 PM, Preston scored with an assist from Fields to make it 4-1.

But the Pioneers came right back and scored at 12:55 on a goal by Kotre with an assist from Jack Ceccacci to make it 4-2.

It didn’t stay that way for long. Just like in the first period, Trenton reacted immediately this time less than a minute later. Ryan Stanley, with assists from Fields and Caleb Kneiding, moved the lead to 5-2.

The Trojans took a 6-2 lead over a goal from Zach Anderson, with assists from Carter Allen and Stanley, with 10:49 over in the period.

Pioneers Ceccacci scored on the power play, with assists from Kotre and Sean

Fitzgerald, to narrow the deficit to 6-3 with 9:17 left in the second period.

But with 6 minutes left, Trenton scored again. Stanley scored his second of the period, off Brendan Shaw, to push the lead back to four goals at 7-3.

The Pioneers were determined to stay in this game and reacted again. Kotre, of Fitzgerald, scored his third of the game to narrow the deficit to 7-4 with 2:52 left in the period.

In the third period, Trenton put away any chance of a comeback when Anderson scored his second of the evening with an assist from Hayden Oboza to make it 8-4 with 12:20 remaining in the game.

With only 4 seconds to go, Trentons Szczepaniak scored by Mikey Mace to make it 9-4.

For the night, Trenton defeated Pioneer 39-26.

In goal, Luc Miklos made 22 saves for the Trojans while Pioneers Elliot Davis stopped 30 saves.

Trenton’s regional championship game with Skyline is scheduled for Saturday at 6 p.m. in Kennedy. The winner of that match will face Novi or Livonia Stevenson in a quarterfinal of the D2 on Tuesday, March 23 at the Dearborn Ice Skating Center.