KAT and Ant top 40 points in Timberwolves 123-119 win Phoenix

PHOENIX Rookie Anthony Edwards has scored 42 career points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 41, and the Minnesota Timberwolves suddenly look like a respectable NBA basketball team.

The Timberwolves used the dominant combination of Edwards-KAT and a fourth-quarter comeback to stun the Phoenix Suns 123-119 Thursday night. They have won three out of five games since the All-Star break.

Our future success begins now, said Timberwolves coach Chris Finch.

The Timberwolves still hold the worst record in the NBA at 10-31, but have played much better in recent weeks. Edwards and Towns wore Minnesota in this one, streaming points from all over the floor.

After the game, Edwards gave his jersey to his blood brother who attended the game and gave his shoes to some other fans. The 19-year-old grinned from ear to ear as he walked off the track.

Won, ”he said. “It’s always happy when we were winning.

Edwards, who was Georgia’s No. 1 last summer, made 15 of the 31 shots. Cities were even more efficient, taking 15 of the 24 shots, including 5 of the 7 3-pointers. Juancho Hernangomez dipped with 2.5 seconds left to seal it.

It was only the second time in Minnesota franchise history that two players scored 40 points in the same game.

Incredibly special, ”Finch said. “They played quite efficiently. KAT almost has a triple-double. They carried us.

Jevon Carter hit a 3 pointer just before the third quarter buzzer to give the Suns a 91-83 lead. But the T’wolves kept the game tight and Towns tied it to 107 after a 3-pointer with less than five minutes to go. Towns also added 10 rebounds and eight assists.

These were the kind of performances the T’Wolves envisioned when they chose Edwards, who has a lovely jumper and top athleticism that led to a pair of highlight dunks Thursday. The 6-foot-4 guard has averaged 30.6 points over his last five games.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 35 points on 13-of-22 shooting. Phoenix lost for the fifth time in their last 23 games. Chris Paul and Mikal Bridges both added 17 runs.

The discipline of our game plan was not of a high level of defense and we were sloppy on offense, said Suns coach Monty Williams. If a team comes to your house and scores 123 points and two guys go for 83 points, that’s a lack of preparedness.

The Suns got off to a slow start, but back-to-back 3s from Dario Saric and Booker tied at 25 at the end of the first quarter. Phoenix was ahead 58-53 by half time.

Booker had 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field before half time. Edwards had 22 first half points for the Timberwolves, including a pair of powerful dunks after being cut through the Suns’ defense.

We didn’t get it out the way we should, Bridges said. “We played for our opponent, looking at their record. They played harder than us. They have talented guys and we just didn’t come out and execute our game plan.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Edwards and Towns combined scored 41 of the team’s 53 points in the first half. … Hernangomez had 14 points off the bench, and Naz Reid added 10.

Suns: F Cam Johnson missed his fifth game in a row in the competition’s health and safety protocol. … F Torrey Craig was acquired from the Bucks in a transaction announced Wednesday. Craig was not available for Thursday’s game. … Booker was honored before the game for winning the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month in February. … Deandre Ayton skipped a mistake in the game with 1:10. He had 14 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT ONE

The Suns and T’wolves meet again in Phoenix on Friday night.