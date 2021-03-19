The top 10 greatest cricket referees of all time

Referees are a very difficult job in cricket, or even in any sport. They are utterly criticized when they make a mistake, but are hardly praised when they make the right decision. With the introduction of DRS (Decision-Review-System), the Umpires will be in the spotlight much more. The best cricket referees of all time are the ones who generally make the fewest mistakes.

For the purposes of this article, we will only consider referees on the field and those who have had distinguished careers are more likely to top the list due to their longevity.

(Issues 10-7)

10. Daryl Harper

Daryl Harper retired in 2011 after some controversy during the India vs West Indies Test series and his contract was also terminated thereafter. Between 2002 and 2011 he was part of the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpiring, with 94 test matches and 174 ODIs.

9. Erasmus swamps

Marais Erasmus is currently one of the most respected umpires on the circuit. He has been with the ICC as a senior referee since 2008 and has been active in 64 Tests and 92 ODIs to date. Having played First Class Cricket in South Africa, he has an edge over other referees who have not competed at such high levels themselves.

8. Nigel Ship

Nigel Llong is an English umpire who has been active in international cricket since 2005. Until June 2020, he was a member of the ICC’s Elite Panel of Umpires. Like Erasmus, Llong himself played First Class Cricket, but in England. He is also active in the Indian Premier League.

Ian Gould

Ian “Gunner” Gould was a former umpire in international cricket after retiring in 2019. He played 18 ODIs for England and only managed to score 155 points. However, he has been a fantastic referee for years. He was rejected by Arsenal Football Club for being too small and he was also involved in the 2018 Ball-Tampering Scandal in Cape Town.

Gould led his last ODI at Headingley in the 2019 Cricket World Cup, where he received a standing ovation from Virat Kohli.

(Number 6-4)

6. David Shepherd

David Shepherd was an umpire in international cricket between 1985 and 2005. His 92 tests are still the most by any English umpire in history. He has also led 172 ODIs.

5. Billy Bowden

Billy Bowden is perhaps best known for his crooked finger that he often raises when making decisions on the field. He’s thought to have arthritis on that finger, and that’s why it’s formed that way. The New Zealander referee in 84 tests and 200 ODIs between 1995 and 2016.

He was one of the main referees during the 2005 Ashes series, where England won 2-1 and regained the Urn for the first time in 18 years.

4. Rudi Koertzen

Rudi Koertzen is a former referee who has stood 108 Tests and 209 ODIs between 1992 and 2010. His slow raising of the “finger of death” was often seen handing out batsmen. He was a very professional referee which meant that he turned down some bribes given to him to resolve matches.

(Number 3-1)

3. Steve Bucknor

Steve Bucknor is arguably one of the most controversial referees of all time. He was active between 1989 and 2009, playing in 128 Test matches and 181 ODIs. Bucknor had directed most of the Test matches as a referee until he was overtaken by Aleem Dar. He claims his two errors in the 2008 Sydney Test match may have cost India both the game and the series.

2. Aleem Dar

Aleem Dar has participated in the most test matches in the history of international cricket – 136. He is a very experienced referee who started in 2003 and is still one of the very best on the track. Dar started in ODIs in 2000 and his last game to date was in 2020 and his 211 ODI games as a referee are also the most in the history of the format.

A cricket career that never took off, as a middle-tier batsman and leg-break bowler, meant he had to change allegiances to become a referee.

1. Dickie Bird

Harold Dennis Dickie Bird is the best umpire in cricket history. He is also best known, despite having played in far fewer matches than his countrymen. Dickie Bird was an international referee between 1973 and 1996. His figure was well known to fans of the game around the world.

Respected by everything that happened in his time. Bird received a special standing ovation in 1996 after retiring from his position in the India vs England Test match at Lords in 1996. He was “married to the game”. in his own words. He has also written his own autobiography, which has sold more than 1 million copies worldwide. In addition, he has received both an MBE in 1986 and an OBE in 2012 for his work in both cricket and charity.

