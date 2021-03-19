Football match Reed-Wooster canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests

For the second time this week, a positive COVID-19 case impacted a local high school game.

The Reed High match at Wooster scheduled for Friday has been canceled after two positive tests within Colts’ schedule. according to the Reno Gazette-Journal

Wooster’s soccer coach Bo Sellers told the paper that the program has one positive test on the varsity roster and another on the junior varsity level. Those tests were conducted on Wednesday and the players were to be tested again on Thursday. The NIAA uses antigen tests, which are faster but less reliable than PCR tests.

According to the Washoe County Heath District policy, anyone who has had contact with a COVID-19 positive person must be quarantined for 10 days or quarantined for seven days with a negative test, at least five days after the most recent contact with the positive case. Wooster has interrupted all football operations. Given the timing of the upside, Wooster-Reed’s game has been canceled and will not be played later in the six-week season.

Wooster is scheduled to play in North Valleys on March 26, and could play that game if no additional positive tests take place next week. State regulations require all high school football personnel to test at least once a week to play this season.

This is the second positive case for a Northern Nevada footballer this week after a Douglas High player tested positive on Monday. The Tigers were to play against Damonte Ranch on Friday night. That game has been pushed back to Saturday at 4 p.m., as long as Douglas clears his tests for Friday.