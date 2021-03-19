Sports
A new era for Cardinal tennis – Winchester Sun
New coach, new jobs add to the excitement around the season
BY SAWYER PANTS
Smoke Signals Sports Editor
Like all spring sports in the state of Kentucky last year, tennis couldn’t have a season due to Covid-19.
But in a new year like 2021, the GRC tennis program heralds a new era before our eyes.
With six beautiful new courts and an enthusiastic new coach, Seth Heinss, GRC tennis looks forward to a promising future.
Growing up in Corbin Kentucky, my high school tennis team became like family to me, says coach Heinss. We had an atmosphere that nurtured a love for the game. When I and a number of others joined the team in high school, we looked to upper grades for leadership and guidance. As I grew up and got older, I put the same effort into investing in the younger players, just as the upperclassmen invested in me. Through that system, my hometown has built a 20-year victory streak in the region that is still alive today. That’s what I want to build here at GRC, I want my players to invest in each other and the younger players and just increase the love for the game.
The GRC tennis program now has the accommodations to build a legacy like no other. GRC has never had a tennis court, let alone six. The courses provide excitement for the young players and the community.
The tennis center is great, says Heinss. I can only imagine how useful our new courts will be in sparking interest in tennis among the younger generation in the community. Having a wonderful place to practice and host events, summer clinics and tournaments, I really believe there are some strong teams in the future of GRC.
The teams are both quite young, but show prominent players who could run deep into the regional tournament this year.
On the boys’ side, there are Tennyson Prater and Holden Bishop, who have the only recurring experience in regional play. They have both worked extremely hard off-season and have the potential to do great things this season, said coach Heinss.
I’m excited to see younger players join this boys’ team and show me what they can do, Heinss says. Places are open and there for the taking; it’s just a matter of who wants them.
On the girls’ side, there are several returning players with regional experience. Some include Ella Martin, Lakyn Grifith, Kamryn Richardson, and Shelby Meade.
Coach Heinss said along with those four that Aniston Culton, Sydney Ely and Barbara Sheehan show promising talent for the Lady Cards this season.
Both the girls and the boys have a tough program this season, says Heinss. But playing good teams will only make us better and show what we need to work on as the season goes on.
The Cardinals will kick off their season with a tough road race on Tuesday, March 16 against a Henry Clay team that will most likely have state-seeded players.
Playing a great team like Henry Clay should help me gauge where we are, Heinss says. I want my players to take this opportunity to show me what they’ve got.
The Cardinals’ first ever tennis match at GRC is scheduled for Thursday, March 18 at 5:30 pm against Bourbon County, so come out and support a new era of GRC tennis.
