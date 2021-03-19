Hutchinson boys score Worthington in section hockey tournament

HUTCHINSON – The boys’ hockey team at Worthington High School performed fantastic on Tuesday when they got into the frying pan. But things didn’t go very well on Thursday when they jumped into the fire.

The Trojans, seeded ninth in the Section 3A tournament, survived a goal from the late third period, beating eighth-seeded Marshall in overtime in their first round on Tuesday. But with that win, they faced a much bigger challenge on Thursday as they traveled to Hutchinson to take on the best-placed Tigers.

In that one, Hutchinson scored three goals in the first period, two goals in the second and another three in the third for good measure on the way to an 8-1 victory.

Those guys are big and fast and physical. A little too much for us, said WHS head coach Tyler Nienkerk.

Before the game, Hutch lost (11-6-2) Worthington 52-10. Hutchinson’s KK Starrett had the hat-trick, all of his goals came in the first period.





With 9:37 up in the third period, Worthington scored junior forward Blake Luinenburg to break the shutout. Blake Ahrenstorff and Alec Langerud were given assists.

In other section games on Thursday, Willmar defeated Windom Area 3-0 and New Ulm defeated Redwood Valley 7-1. The results of the Luverne-Litchfield match were not available.

Despite the loss, Nienkerk said the Worthington guys had achieved their goal, which was to play hard anyway.

They wanted to end in a certain positivity. They gave their all, he said.

Nienkerk said the program may be able to build on the Marshall victory. While the players were generally disappointed with their ‘4-16’ record this season, they were involved in many close games. Next year, a strong youth group will return and lead the team, Nienkerk said.

Worthington 0 0 1 – 1

Hutchinson 3 2 3-8