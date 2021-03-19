Steamboat soccer, football takes over Gardner Field for the first time since 2019

The Steamboat Springs High School soccer team practices in the sun at Gardner Field Thursday night. The team opens the postponed season at home against Montezuma-Cortez on Saturday at 3:00 PM.



STEAMBOAT SPRINGS For the first time since November 2019, Gardner Field at Steamboat Springs High School is seeing some action.

The Sailors soccer and football teams take to the field in Season C, which consists of quintessential fall sports bumped back to spring. The classic spring sports take place in season D, which starts in May.

The Steamboat soccer team will host Montezuma-Cortez on Saturday, and the first boys’ home game is Thursday, March 25 against Glenwood Springs.

In a shortened season that could be cut short by quarantines, the football team has scheduled 10 games over three weeks.

It’s going to be a really fast season and a lot of packed games, so we were just ready to be sore all the time, said junior striker Silas Leeson. Eating well and getting a lot of rest is very important this season.

The team will be challenged between staying in school, playing soccer, and trying to avoid exposure to a positive case of COVID-19. Leeson and sophomore Reece John said hearing from high school might go back to full-time, face-to-face learning made them nervous, as they are more likely to encounter a positive cause.

Two weeks off-season is a lot, said sophomore Reece John. If we are quarantined, it is worthless and affects all of us.

Head coach Rob Bohlman said this season will not be about the numbers on the scoreboard or the teams record, but will focus on ensuring his players can be the best version of themselves.

As for this program, it’s been 16 months, that’s a long divorce, Bohlman said of the absence of Steamboat football. It’s like starting from scratch. We’ve taken this day by day.

The Sailors soccer team is led by a senior center-back and West Virginia Wesleyan joins Devon John, who Bohlman describes as an innate leader who sets the standard for the team.

I want to leave a legacy here, said John. To be one of the best teams to get out of here and make sure our future teams are doing well. With a little more work and effort, I think we can become one of the better teams.

The football team hopes to have a winning season, the first since 2009. They will try to do that under new head coach Mike Appel.

Appel has never been a head coach but has been assisting with the team for 25 years and even played for the Sailors years ago.

I want to make sure these kids succeed and become good young men by the time it’s all said and done, Appel said. Teamwork, be part of a team, be part of that engine running with all parts working at the same time, working together. I want these kids to have a lot of integrity.

At the head of the team to achieve those points are 13 seniors, including Finn Russell. On the run back, Russell is a workhorse who is offended, but the entire team must work together to win more games this season.

Now is our year, as seniors we are now the starting team, Russell said. It will be our chance to prove we have what it takes to get Steamboat football through.

While they will certainly encounter many cold days between now and the end of the season, the Sailors have been lucky enough to practice in sunny weather lately. The season opener is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. and the predicted temperatures will reach 50 degrees or warmer.

I’m just glad we can play, ”said senior wide receiver and cornerback Jameson Tracy. It’s pretty funny. Usually it is hot and then it gets cold. Now it is cold and we can look forward to nice, warm weather.

Between football and soccer, there will be eight home games at Gardner Field that can accommodate 175 fans. However, junior varsity players who watch the varsity game and cheerleaders are counted in that count. Still, many parents or relatives should be able to attend.

To reach Shelby Reardon, call 970-871-4253, email [email protected] or follow her on Twitter @ByShelbyReardon.