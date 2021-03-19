Ryan Stuart resigns as girls’ basketball and tennis coach from Salina South

As difficult as it was for Ryan Stuart to step down as a coach and teacher at Salina South, he reminded himself that what he liked most about his job isn’t going to change so much as an administrator.

“I will miss the coaching world and I will miss the classroom too,” said Stuart, who has resigned after eight seasons as South’s girls’ basketball coach to become assistant principal in high school. “Nearly two decades of my life have been devoted to teaching and coaching, and the relationships you build are unlike any other.

“But as an administrator, I have the opportunity to build new relationships and reach even more children.”

In addition to coaching the girls’ Cougar basketball team, Stuart spent 15 years at South High as a business teacher and spent the past 14 years as a girls’ tennis coach and six years as a boys’ tennis coach. He will teach for the remainder of the school year and coach the boys tennis team this spring before taking on the administrative role in July.

“First of all, I hate to lose him as one of our coaches,” said South Athletics Director Ken Stonebraker of Stuart. “He has done an excellent job in all the sports he coaches, and he was recognized by his peers, especially in tennis, when he received a state award.

‘Other than that, he’s just a quality person you’d want your kids to play for. From that point of view we lose a coach, but I am excited for him and excited for the school that he will stay with us, just move on to another role where he will influence multiple kids. “

Stuart: ‘The timing felt right’

Although he has earned his degree as an administrator since 2009, Stuart had not actively held other positions until it was opened when Scott Chrisman left to become principal at Lakewood Middle School.

“When the vacancy came out, a few different people told me and I looked at it,” said Stuart, citing family considerations in particular. “The timing felt right and I decided to make the change.

“My kids are getting a little bit older, and that was mostly in the timing of it. As an administrator, I’m going to be really busy every day, but my evenings are going to be a little bit more flexible, and that’s a big thing.”

Stuart’s greatest coaching success came in girls’ tennis, where the Cougars achieved four top-five finishes in the Class 5A state tournament, including second place in 2019 and third in 2018. Second place was the best in school history.

Basketball proved to be more challenging, but his record of 56-114 included incremental improvements. He was an assistant under Jason Hooper for seven years, then became head coach in 2013-14 when Hooper took over the boys’ program.

The Cougars suffered heavy graduation losses from a team that qualified for the state in 2012-13.

“I kind of joked that we had the slowest trend line in history,” said Stuart, whose Cougars initially improved from four wins and eventually hit double digits for the first time since 2012-13 this year. “I’m excited to see where the program goes from here, whoever the head coach is.”

When Stuart broke the news to his team, ‘it was such an emotional night’

South finished 10-11 this season with a narrow 48-45 defeat to Salina Central in the sub-state final. It was after that game that Stuart gave the news to his team that he was stepping down.

“It was such an emotional night,” said Stuart. “I told the girls after that hard-won match that I would still be there, just that I would talk to the student department about not yelling at the officials instead of yelling at the officials myself.”

Stonebraker said the search for all three coaching positions is ongoing.

“We have posted the vacancies and will try to fill them as soon as possible,” he said. “I would rather not have three head coach openings with only one departure, but that is part of the deal.

“We haven’t necessarily had many open teaching positions here in recent years, but we will have to see what we have internally, or people interested in the positions that are not teachers. We will just see who applies.”