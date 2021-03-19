Sharat Kamal becomes the first Indian table tennis player to qualify for the Tokyo game





Indian table tennis is great Achanta Sharatkamaru Became the first Indian paddler to book a spot in 2021 Tokyo Olympics After beating Pakistani opponent Muhammad Ramies in the South Asian group’s second men’s singles round Robin match at the Asian Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Doha on Thursday. Veteran suffered the first defeat to fellow countrymen Gunan Sekaransashiyan 9-11, 13-15, 11-5, 11-7, 12-10, 9-11, 8-11 in the opening game of the group; However, Pakistani Muhammad Ramies finished the match comfortably in just over 22 minutes. At least Tokyo’s Bath was blocked in 2nd place, so it seemed to be in full control. Because it is the highest ranked paddler in groups and at events. “It was a good game against Sashiyan, but I made a few mistakes and he used them to win the game. I was a bit nervous before playing Ramies. I played against Ramies. But after the first few games, I was convinced that my strategy was working and I did a good job of staying in control. Chalas, 38, was impressive before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world. The game was not played and Chalas’s preparations for Tokyo were greatly affected. However, the Indians refused to give up, took a nearly a year break at the recently signed WTT Contender Doha, finished in the last 16 of the two events, beating world number 16 Patrick Franziska. Gave enough confidence. Prior to Asian qualifying. “A lot has happened since March 2020. I became champion in Oman, kept in touch and prepared for a qualifying match in Thailand in just two weeks, but suddenly everything stopped. I’ve hit the top spot in my career, and it’s been a big sigh of relief, especially this year. These are my 4th Olympics, but it will probably be my best Olympics, ”he added. There are a total of six slots for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, each in the men’s and women’s category of this latest qualifying tournament. In a group stopper of 5 zones, the remaining 1 assignment is given to the 2nd highest ranked player. At the event. Chalas was the top-ranked second player in the group, securing the Olympic berth among the Asian quarters. Chalas beats Qatar’s Mohammed Abdulwahab and Maha Faramarzi 11-6, 11-6, 11-2, 11-3 to win the doubles qualifier, followed by a mixed doubles semi-final with Manika Battra I advancing to the semi-finals . In the quarter. The Star Indian couple, which got a bye-bye in the first round, will face Koen Pang Yew En and Ye Lin from Singapore on Friday in the last four games. Sashiyan also has only one win to join Chalas in qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics to face Ramies in the final round Robin group match in South Asia later tonight. The other Indians active tonight are Battra and Sutirta Mukaji, who will play a match for the All-India Women’s Singles South Asian Group, with the winner taking part in the Tokyo Olympics.

