Bruins sends Sabers to 13th consecutive loss

David Krejci recorded his 700th career point on the first of his three assists, and David Pastrnak had a goal and an assist as the visiting Boston Bruins handed the staggering Buffalo Sabers their 13th straight defeat, 4-1 on Thursday.

Greg McKegg scored his first goal of the season, while Jake DeBrusk and Craig Smith also scored for Boston, which won back-to-back games for the first time since a five-game winning streak of February 1-12. Jaroslav Halak stopped 23 of the 24 shots when Bruins defeated Buffalo for the sixth time in a row.

Kyle Okposo scored his first goal of the season and Carter Hutton made 33 saves as the Sabers’ misery continued a day after coach Ralph Krueger was fired. Buffalo has been 0-11-2 since winning in New Jersey on Feb. 23 – the longest slide since dropping 14 straights in 2014-15.

The Sabers, who have scored just three goals in four games, are also stuck in a 0-9-1 home rhythm.

Blue Jackets 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)

Seth Jones scored 4:09 in extra time to give Columbus the victory over Carolina in Raleigh, NC, in the first of four games in a row between the Central Division rivals.

Jones’s overtime winner was his second of the evening, marking his first multi-goal game of the season. Oliver Bjorkstrand had assists on all three of Columbus’s scores. Kevin Stenlund scored the Jackets’ other goal. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 25 of the 27 shots,

Sebastian Aho scored both of Carolina’s goals. The forward has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) over his last nine games. Alex Nedeljkovic saved 25 of the 28 shots for the Hurricanes.

Flyers 4, Islanders 3

Oskar Lindblom’s second goal of the game broke a 2:22 tie in the third period for Philadelphia, which squandered a three goal lead in the third period before returning from a historic defeat by beating New York in Uniondale, NY

The Flyers, who played a day after conceding seven goals in the second period in a 9-0 defeat to the New York Rangers, took a 3-0 lead on Thursday thanks to goals from Lindblom, Claude Giroux and Jakub Voracek in a span. of just under 12 minutes. Carter Hart made 22 saves for the Flyers, who won for the third time in eight games (3-5-0).

But Michael Dal Colle, Sebastian Aho and Oliver Wahlstrom scored in a seven-minute period of the third period for the Islanders, with Nick Leddy assisting on all three. Varlamov recorded 27 saves for the Islanders, who lost two straight after a nine-game winning streak.

Red Wings 3, Stars 2

Robby Fabbri took his second hat-trick of his career and host Detroit moved past Dallas.

Fabbri scored in every period as Detroit built a 3-0 lead before holding back the Stars rally. Fabbri’s other hat-trick came on December 28, 2016 against the Philadelphia Flyers as a member of the St. Louis Blues.

Detroit’s starting goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier was injured late in the second half after stopping all 22 shots he encountered. He was replaced by Thomas Greiss, who made 16 saves. Roope Hintz and Jason Dickinson scored for the Stars, who got 18 saves from Jake Oettinger.

Oilers 2, Jets 1

Connor McDavid scored both goals and led host Edmonton to victory over Winnipeg and in a tie with the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the North Division.

Tyson Barrie, who leads all NHL defenders by 30 points, amassed a few assists and goalkeeper Mikko Koskinen made 24 saves. Barrie has provided six assists in the past two nights and is the fastest Oilers defender to 30 points (33 games) since it took Paul Coffey 22 games to get there in the 1986-87 season.

Mathieu Perreault scored for the Jets, who will seek revenge when they meet the Oilers again on Saturday night. Laurent Brossoit stopped 19 shots for Winnipeg, which is third in the division, two points behind the Maple Leafs and Oilers.

Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2

The tiebreaking goal of Rookie Ross Colton at 5:32 from third raised goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy to his career-high-tying 10th straight win and host Tampa Bay to victory over Chicago.

Taking his NHL best 19th win, Vasilevskiy made 19 saves to score 10 consecutive wins for the third time in his career. Victor Hedman registered a goal and an assist, Alex Killorn scored for the fifth time this season against Chicago, and Yanni Gourde came out for the Lightning, who are 11-2-1 in their last 14.

Mattias Janmark produced a goal and an assist, and Dylan Strome scored for Chicago, which fell to 3-6-1 in the last 10. With his fourth straight start and 21st overall, Kevin Lankinen stopped 19 of 22 shots.

Avalanche 5, Wild 1

Mikko Rantanen had two goals and two assists, and Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each had one goal and two assists when Colorado beat Minnesota in Denver.

Joonas Donskoi also scored and Philipp Grubauer had 19 saves for Colorado, which took his fifth straight win.

Cam Talbot stopped 50 shots and Victor Rask scored a goal for Minnesota, whose five-game winning streak was cut short. The 55 shots allowed were a shy of the franchise road record, and the 50 saves were a regular season career high for Talbot.

Ducks 3, Coyotes 2 (OT)

Adam Henrique scored a power play goal 47 seconds after extra time to elevate Anaheim above a visit to Arizona. The Ducks ended a four-game lost streak, although they haven’t won a regulated game since February 11, with 16 games (3-10-3).

Two rookies handled the score according to the rules for the Ducks. Jamie Drysdale, an 18-year-old from Toronto who made his NHL debut, had a goal and an assist, while Trevor Zegras, a 19-year-old from Bedford, NY, balanced the game with his first NHL goal.

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf recorded the 700th assist of his career on Drysdale’s goal and Rickard Rakell added two assists. Conor Garland had a goal and an assist for Arizona, and Clayton Keller also scored.

Predators 2, Panthers 1

Calle Jarnkrok scored twice and led a visit to Nashville above Florida in Sunrise, Florida, breaking the Panthers’ best season series in four games.

Juuse Saros made 40 saves to take his first win since February 28. He has allowed two goals or less in each of his past five starts, although he only lasted one period in one of those games (March 2, when he left the game with an injury).

Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky, who made 25 saves, saw his six-game winning streak end. He trailed Roberto Luongo’s franchise record of nine consecutive wins in 2015-16. The Panthers lost for the first time this season, dropping to 16-1-2, when they were tied or in the lead after two periods.

Devils 3, Penguins 2

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist as New Jersey Devils built a three goal lead and then held the top on a visit to Pittsburgh in Newark, NJ

It was the first of three consecutive games between the teams, with the first two in New Jersey. PK Subban and Travis Zajac also scored for New Jersey, which has won two games in a row after four consecutive losses (0-2-2) and a series of nine losses in 10 games (1-7-2).

Devils goaltender Scott Wedgewood, who was a late addition, tied his season high with 40 saves. He started after Mackenzie Blackwood participated in the warm-ups, but did not dress for the game afterwards. There was no update on Blackwood’s status, except that the Devils said the absence was unrelated to COVID-19.

(Field level media)