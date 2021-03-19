Sports
Tennis is life for BYU freshmen and the son of Croatian immigrants
Very few Americans are aware of the Yugoslav Wars and even fewer have felt the impact. For BYU freshman tennis player Dominik Jakovljevic, the wars have made him the man he is today.
My parents left Croatia after the war, which was in former Yugoslavia, Jakovljevic said. Seven countries broke up. They decided to come to the US because we already had family here. They booked plane tickets and they have been here ever since.
The Yugoslav Wars were a series of conflicts in Eastern Europe that took place from 1991 to 2001. The attacks were mainly fueled by ethnic differences, a cry for independence and numerous government uprisings. When the dust settled a decade later, the former country of Yugoslavia was dissolved, leaving seven independent countries behind.
Growing up, my parents told me some really horrifying stories about them, ”said BYU student Jakob Klobcic, a Slovenian resident. “Soldiers plundered villages, slaughtered women and children. And Croatia got the worst.
Despite their less than ideal circumstances, Jakovljevics’ parents managed to build a good life for themselves in the United States. They settled in Bellevue, Washington, opened a tennis academy and a tennis shop just a few years later. It is no wonder that Jakovljevic grew up playing tennis.
I started playing tennis when I was six, Jakovljevic said. My dad has always been into tennis. He played tennis in high school in Yugoslavia. He was competitive with me when I was nine or ten years old, but growing up it got easier to beat him, you know? But yes, it just suited me well.
It didn’t take long for Jakovljevic to start earning recognition. By the time he graduated from high school, Jakovljevic was ranked No. 30 in the nation by the Tennis Recruiting Network and even reached No. 26 at one point in the season. scholarship offers, including from its ultimate chosen destination, BYU.
He’s a good talent and a very hard worker, said freshman BYU head coach Dave Porter. He is very determined in terms of what he wants to do in tennis and in life. He has made a number of important contributions so far and expected to do more.
The men’s tennis team has the ambition to make it to the NCAA tournament this year, a feat the Cougars have not achieved since 2013. Jakovljevic also has personal ambitions to qualify for the NCAA singles tournament. BYU has not had a qualification since Eric Nyman in 2004.
But that’s just the beginning for Jakovljevic. After earning his four-year computer science degree from BYU, Jakovljevic plans to join the Association of Tennis Professionals and try his hand at Grand Slam tournaments, the sport’s most prestigious matches.
My role model is Novak Djokovic, said Jakovljevic. Were essentially from the same part of the world, we speak the exact same language. I try to copy his playing style as well as possible. Aggressive baseliner, likes to come in, punishes all short balls. He is a good role model on and off the field.
Despite his great ambitions, Jakovljevic recognizes that he has many things to work on before he can achieve his goals.
I’m pretty tall, six two or six three, but I feel pretty skinny for my height, so I need to add a little more meat and muscle to my physique, ”said Jakovljevic. “When I do, I think it will be much easier to play points in matches because I have more power on the field and can easily overpower opponents.
Jakovljevic also said he should focus on strengthening himself both mentally and physically.
If I want to try to become professional, the most important thing I need to work on is my mindset and trust in court, Jakovljevic said. Without these two aspects, there is no chance that one can succeed at a higher level.
But first, Jakovljevic has to get through his time at BYU. Although he has big plans for his future, he likes to take the time to develop with his team, which he said is like family to him.
Jakovljevic and the BYU men’s team are currently on a three-game win, kicking off the West Coast Conference with a win against Santa Clara on March 6. The team will travel to Las Vegas on March 20 to take on UNLV, before returning to Provo to continue the conference game against Saint Mary’s on March 26.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]