Tennis is life for BYU freshmen and the son of Croatian immigrants

Very few Americans are aware of the Yugoslav Wars and even fewer have felt the impact. For BYU freshman tennis player Dominik Jakovljevic, the wars have made him the man he is today.

My parents left Croatia after the war, which was in former Yugoslavia, Jakovljevic said. Seven countries broke up. They decided to come to the US because we already had family here. They booked plane tickets and they have been here ever since.

The Yugoslav Wars were a series of conflicts in Eastern Europe that took place from 1991 to 2001. The attacks were mainly fueled by ethnic differences, a cry for independence and numerous government uprisings. When the dust settled a decade later, the former country of Yugoslavia was dissolved, leaving seven independent countries behind.

Growing up, my parents told me some really horrifying stories about them, ”said BYU student Jakob Klobcic, a Slovenian resident. “Soldiers plundered villages, slaughtered women and children. And Croatia got the worst.

Despite their less than ideal circumstances, Jakovljevics’ parents managed to build a good life for themselves in the United States. They settled in Bellevue, Washington, opened a tennis academy and a tennis shop just a few years later. It is no wonder that Jakovljevic grew up playing tennis.

Dominik Jakovljevic plays against New Mexico at the BYU Indoor Tennis Facility. Jakovljevic grew up playing tennis and was a five-star recruit who came to BYU. (Preston Crawley)

I started playing tennis when I was six, Jakovljevic said. My dad has always been into tennis. He played tennis in high school in Yugoslavia. He was competitive with me when I was nine or ten years old, but growing up it got easier to beat him, you know? But yes, it just suited me well.

It didn’t take long for Jakovljevic to start earning recognition. By the time he graduated from high school, Jakovljevic was ranked No. 30 in the nation by the Tennis Recruiting Network and even reached No. 26 at one point in the season. scholarship offers, including from its ultimate chosen destination, BYU.

He’s a good talent and a very hard worker, said freshman BYU head coach Dave Porter. He is very determined in terms of what he wants to do in tennis and in life. He has made a number of important contributions so far and expected to do more.

The men’s tennis team has the ambition to make it to the NCAA tournament this year, a feat the Cougars have not achieved since 2013. Jakovljevic also has personal ambitions to qualify for the NCAA singles tournament. BYU has not had a qualification since Eric Nyman in 2004.

But that’s just the beginning for Jakovljevic. After earning his four-year computer science degree from BYU, Jakovljevic plans to join the Association of Tennis Professionals and try his hand at Grand Slam tournaments, the sport’s most prestigious matches.

My role model is Novak Djokovic, said Jakovljevic. Were essentially from the same part of the world, we speak the exact same language. I try to copy his playing style as well as possible. Aggressive baseliner, likes to come in, punishes all short balls. He is a good role model on and off the field.

Dominik Jakovljevic plays against New Mexico in the BYU Indoor Tennis Facility. Jakovljevic has plans to follow his role model Novak Djokovic and become a pro after completing his four-year studies at BYU. (Preston Crawley)

Despite his great ambitions, Jakovljevic recognizes that he has many things to work on before he can achieve his goals.

I’m pretty tall, six two or six three, but I feel pretty skinny for my height, so I need to add a little more meat and muscle to my physique, ”said Jakovljevic. “When I do, I think it will be much easier to play points in matches because I have more power on the field and can easily overpower opponents.

Jakovljevic also said he should focus on strengthening himself both mentally and physically.

If I want to try to become professional, the most important thing I need to work on is my mindset and trust in court, Jakovljevic said. Without these two aspects, there is no chance that one can succeed at a higher level.

But first, Jakovljevic has to get through his time at BYU. Although he has big plans for his future, he likes to take the time to develop with his team, which he said is like family to him.

Jakovljevic and the BYU men’s team are currently on a three-game win, kicking off the West Coast Conference with a win against Santa Clara on March 6. The team will travel to Las Vegas on March 20 to take on UNLV, before returning to Provo to continue the conference game against Saint Mary’s on March 26.