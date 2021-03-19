Hockey for college women: Babbitt’s Huseby finds its home in the net in front of St. Scholastica

In a normal year, that would mean you would have to work from St. Louis, but in the COVID-19 era that meant for Huseby that he had to work from home in Babbitt.

That’s not to say the Husebys mind wasn’t on hockey. Even with no ice available anywhere nearby, she did dryland training in her backyard or down at Birch Lake, doing hill sprints.

Just everywhere in town, Huseby explained. I ran up and down the beach. It’s kind of a little dip, so all the cars that go to the boat dock run up that hill. I have a few strange looks, but not too many.

Talk about dedication.





Huseby came ready to lead the way this season, and the senior certainly has, as the Saints (14-0) will take on Adrian (18-0-1) this weekend in the National Collegiate Hockey Association Slaats Cup Championship series on Mars. Lakeview Arena.

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM, with Game 2 Saturday at 5:00 PM, with possibly a mini-game following. Adrian has thwarted St. Scholastica for the title for the past two years, and as neither team has suffered a loss, there is something to give this weekend.

This will be St. Scholasticas’ senior year in the NCHA before moving to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference. The Saints are enjoying their best season in program history and would like to end this weekend with a tournament championship.

Really excited that it’s going to be a great series, said CSS coach Jackie MacMillan. We have built up momentum on this. For the last few seasons, we have been strong at the end, but we haven’t quite reached the top. Now, that all feels like it’s coming together. We were really hitting our stride.

Nowhere is that more evident than in goal, where Huseby has put in flashy numbers in her first season as the full-time starter after graduating from All-American Lexi Thomeczek.

Huseby is 11-0 this season with a 0.94 goals-against-average and a 0.961 serve-up percentage, numbers that she doesn’t really pay attention to, nor is she really surprised by.

Lexi and I had to work for every start we got, Huseby said. We were able to push each other, and when we came in this year knowing I was the one, I was pretty grateful for all the exercises where Lexi and I just fought it out. Those last three years have prepared me for what I knew I was ready for this year. I had to be confident, and I really brought that into my playing style.

The Saints have a nice mix of veterans and younger players, with senior Rachel Anderson, freshman Allie Bussey van Hibbing and junior Kayla Kasel leading the team with 11 goals each and senior Taylor Thompson tops with 16 assists.

Then there is Huseby, who is a big goalkeeper at six feet tall, but she’s more than just a big body.

It’s funny because everyone’s always commenting on her size, and I’ve been telling her this for a few years now, but she’s way faster than she thinks she is, MacMillan said. She is very fast from side to side, so she not only brings the measure, she is also very good laterally. That combination makes for a pretty good goalkeeper.

And they deserved it.

Huseby, a captain, is one of four seniors on the team, and all four plan to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility and return next season.

Huseby is currently studying math and chemistry and will now add computer science to the list. She approaches school in the same way as hockey, head-on, with a cumulative average of 3.78.

Lori has been chewing to become our No. 1 goalkeeper for the past three seasons and it shows, MacMillan said. She has done a fantastic job, but besides that she has put herself in this position because of the work she has done. She has been a great leader to us.

Huseby played hockey for Ely in high school because her school had a sharing agreement with Silver Bay, but that was further than she wanted to ride, especially with her emphasis on her studies. Although Elys’ boy show struggled, it was actually good for Huseby as she saw a lot of photos. She started in eighth grade and was only getting better.

Huseby brought that work ethic to the St. Scholastica campus, and while she waited for her chance, she took every opportunity to get better, whether she started or not.

I really brought that same attitude this year, Huseby said. This summer I kind of chose the mentality that I will not be second. I was not satisfied with that. The last three years have really prepared me to take the reins this year.